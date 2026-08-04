Egypt Reach Historic U18 Women’s Handball World Championship Quarter-Finals

Egypt’s Under-18 women’s handball team has reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s Youth World Championship for the first time in the country’s history after edging Denmark 23-22 on Tuesday, 4 August.

The IHF Women’s Youth World Championship is the highest international competition for women’s under-18 handball, bringing together the world’s top youth national teams every two years.

The victory secured Egypt top spot in Main Round Group I, extending the team’s unbeaten run to five matches and ending Denmark’s winning streak in the tournament.

The closely contested match remained level for much of the game before Egypt pulled ahead in the closing minutes. Goalkeeper Jaydaa Salama played a key role with 15 saves and a 43 percent save rate, while Malak Aboyoussef scored eight goals, including six in the second half.

Egypt entered the main round after winning all three of its group-stage matches, defeating Croatia 27-24, France 29-24, and Fiji 83-17.

The team then mounted a dramatic comeback to beat South Korea 28-27 before defeating Denmark to confirm its place in the last eight.

The quarter-final marks Egypt’s best-ever finish at the IHF Women’s Youth World Championship, highlighting the rapid progress of the country’s women’s handball programme on the international stage.

Egypt will now face the runner-up of Main Round Group III in the quarter-finals, with its opponent to be determined following the conclusion of the group’s final matches.