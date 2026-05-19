Egyptian Father and Son Praised in Italy After Helping Stop Attacker

Two Egyptians living in Italy, Osama Shalaby and his 20-year-old son Mohamed, have been widely praised after they helped stop the suspect behind the violent car-ramming attack in the Italian city of Modena on Saturday, 16 May.

The incident occurred when a man driving at high speed suddenly mounted the pavement in the busy city center of Modena in northern Italy. The driver hit several pedestrians, bicycles, and storefronts, leaving eight people injured, including victims who suffered very serious injuries.

According to Italian authorities, the attacker, identified as 31-year-old Salim El Koudri, continued driving through crowded streets before crashing into a shop window. Witnesses described scenes of panic as people ran to escape the speeding vehicle.

After the crash, the suspect reportedly got out of the car carrying a knife and tried to flee the area. At that moment, Shalaby and Mohamed chased after him together with several bystanders. Mohamed managed to confront the suspect and disarm him, while his father and others helped hold him until police officers arrived.

Italian media strongly praised the bravery of the Egyptian father and son. Reports described them as “heroes” who acted quickly despite the danger. Several newspapers and television channels highlighted how their actions may have prevented more injuries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni personally visited Modena after the attack and thanked the citizens who intervened to stop the suspect. Italian President Sergio Mattarella also visited victims in the hospital and praised the courage shown by ordinary residents during the emergency.

Egypt’s ambassador to Italy, Bassam Radi, later honored Osama and his son for their courage and positive image of Egyptians abroad. The recognition received significant attention in both Egyptian and Italian media.

Italian reports also noted that the attack sparked a wider debate in Italy about immigration, social integration, and mental health. While some politicians tried to connect the attack to migration issues, Modena’s mayor emphasized that migrants themselves had helped stop the attacker, pointing specifically to the role played by the Egyptian father and son.

Speaking to the media, the father said, “We were not afraid. We are Egyptians and fear no one but God.”