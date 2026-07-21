Export Development Fund Reviews Building Materials Sector to Boost Egypt’s Non-Oil Exports

Egypt’s Export Development Fund (EDF) has concluded a series of consultations with the country’s 12 export councils after holding a meeting on Monday, 20 July, with the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory & Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

The discussion focused on ways to strengthen Egypt’s export base and raise the global competitiveness of manufacturers within the building materials, refractories, and metallurgical sectors, which include industrial domains responsible for extracting, refining, and processing metals and alloys from raw ores.

The meeting was chaired by Hatem El Nawawy, CEO of the EDF and the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), and Ahmed Hafez, Chairperson of the ECBM.

According to the discussions, the next phase of Egypt’s export strategy centers on expanding access to international markets, enhancing value-added production, and identifying key priorities to support export growth while ensuring that Egyptian products are positioned more effectively in both regional and global markets.

These consultations come as Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade works to accelerate export performance in line with national directives aimed at diversifying export destinations and strengthening the international presence of Egyptian goods.

The building materials, refractories, and metallurgical industries were described as one of Egypt’s strategic export pillars, supported by a solid industrial base and the availability of raw materials, alongside rising global demand.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the sector’s latest performance, noting that exports rose to USD 14.875 billion (EGP 759 billion) in 2025 from USD 10.872 billion (EGP 555 billion) in 2024, representing a 36 percent year-on-year increase.

The sector also accounted for approximately 30 percent of Egypt’s non-oil exports in 2025, highlighting its importance within the country’s export portfolio.

In 2026, exports reached USD 4.803 billion (EGP 245 billion) during the first five months of the year, based on data presented during the discussions.

Hafez reaffirmed the council’s commitment to close cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Export Development Fund, particularly by directing more production toward export markets.

The meeting forms part of El Nawawy’s consultation tour with Egypt’s export councils across multiple sectors, and its outputs are expected to contribute to shaping governmental export priorities and the policy agenda as Egypt seeks to accelerate non-oil export growth.