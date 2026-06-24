The Rise of Online Shopping: How E-Commerce Became One of Egypt’s Fastest-Growing Industries

What’s easier: fighting through crowds to go shopping, or just ordering online? Convenience at the tap of a button is officially beating the traffic lights and gridlock. That’s why over the past decade, Egypt’s e-commerce sector has evolved from a minor trend into a cornerstone of the mainstream retail market.

A shopping habit that once belonged exclusively to a small, tech-savvy demographic is now driven by a massive network of digital marketplaces, smartphone applications, social media storefronts, and independent brands, reaching the common modern Egyptian.

With a young population, rising internet access, widespread smartphone use, and expanding digital payment options, Egypt has steadily built the foundations for e-commerce to thrive.

Several factors make Egypt well-positioned to sustain the growth of e-commerce. One of the most important is the country’s large and youthful population. As one of the largest consumer markets in the Middle East and North Africa, Egypt benefits from a demographic that skews toward younger age groups. According to CAPMAS, Egyptians aged 18–29 numbered 21.3 million in 2025, representing 19.9 percent of the country’s 107.2 million population.

Younger consumers are generally more comfortable using digital services and are more likely to engage in online shopping due to the widespread use of social media and increasing familiarity with digital payment solutions.

Infrastructure Growth and Market Projections

Another key driver is the rapid expansion of internet access across the country.

Improvements in broadband infrastructure and mobile internet coverage have enabled a growing number of Egyptians to connect to online platforms and digital services.

At the same time, the widespread use of smartphones has made e-commerce accessible to consumers, which helps online shopping reach a larger segment of the population.

Research projections compiled by Research and Markets (a global marketplace that aggregates industry reports and market analyses), estimate Egypt’s e-commerce gross merchandise value could rise from roughly USD 9.1 billion (EGP 453 billion) in 2023 to about USD 14.9 billion (EGP 743 billion) by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10 percent.

As online retail in Egypt continues to expand, the impact transcends purchases, as e-commerce creates demand for warehousing, logistics, digital marketing, software, fintech services, and customer support.

Egypt’s e-commerce sector developed through a combination of social commerce and online marketplaces before the arrival of large international platforms.

Dominant Platforms and Small Business Adoption

According to data published by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Facebook pages accounted for 61.7 percent of e-commerce activity in Egypt and WhatsApp groups for 31.8 percent, far surpassing dedicated online shopping applications.

Marketplace platforms such as OLX, which later rebranded as Dubizzle Egypt, played a key role in familiarizing consumers with online buying and selling. Meanwhile, Amazon’s entry into Egypt following its acquisition of Souq.com in 2017 broadened product availability, introduced more advanced logistics practices, and helped set global e-commerce standards.

Alongside this, Jumia Egypt has remained one of the country’s most prominent online marketplaces and continues to shape digital retail activity, particularly within the broader African e-commerce landscape.

Simultaneously, thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises have increasingly adopted digital channels to reach customers. Many of these businesses now operate through dedicated online storefronts or rely heavily on social media platforms as informal sales channels.

Instagram and Facebook pages, for example, have become important digital storefronts for small businesses as they enable entrepreneurs to market products, engage with customers, and complete transactions without maintaining an official website.

However, in response to this growth, Egyptian authorities have expanded tax regulations to cover e-commerce and social media-based sales by requiring online businesses to register and comply with the required tax obligations.

This shift has lowered barriers to market entry, allowing entrepreneurs and smaller retailers to participate in the digital economy without the need for extensive physical infrastructure.

Payment Evolution and Sector Challenges

As for payments, for many years, cash-on-delivery was the dominant payment method in Egypt’s online shopping market.

People held back from using digital payments particularly because they didn’t trust them due to worrying about data leaks or even getting scammed.

However, this pattern has gradually begun to shift. Efforts to promote financial inclusion, combined with the rapid growth of fintech companies, mobile wallets, and digital banking services, have contributed to increased consumer confidence in cashless transactions.

Despite strong momentum, e-commerce in Egypt still faces obstacles that can slow expansion. Logistics remains one of the most complex challenges facing Egypt’s e-commerce sector.

While major urban cities such as Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria benefit from strong delivery networks, warehousing facilities, and a larger number of logistics providers, smaller cities and rural areas usually have more limited coverage.

Delivery companies face longer distances there, and fewer warehouses as well as poor addressing systems which make finding customers difficult, causing delays, failed deliveries, and extra expenses.

Trust is another key issue.

Buyers may hesitate because what looks like a good deal on Instagram or informal online shops can turn into something very different in reality.

For example, like a “branded” shoe or perfume that turns out to be a counterfeit, clothes that don’t match sizing charts, or even sometimes sellers who refuse returns after cash-on-delivery.

Egyptian law protects consumers by letting them return broken goods and file complaints with the Consumer Protection Agency. However, such a process can be slow and unpredictable, especially when buying from informal or social media shops.

Despite short-term economic challenges, the long-term outlook for Egypt’s e-commerce market remains strongly positive.

Egypt’s e-commerce growth has been shaped by several factors including the expansion of connectivity, and a gradual shift toward more trusted digital payments.

Although challenges such as logistics and consumer trust still pose some issues, the sector’s expanding ecosystem (from social commerce and marketplaces to international platforms and local sellers) suggests that online retail might remain a durable part of Egypt’s retail economy.