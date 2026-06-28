China Grants Egypt Tariff-Free Access as Trade Gaps Remain

On the first of May, a crate of fresh Egyptian oranges cleared customs at Shanghai’s Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, becoming one of the first shipments to enter China duty-free under a sweeping new policy that extends zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African nations with diplomatic ties to Beijing. It was a small and freighted moment, the product of a relationship seven decades in the making, now entering a new phase.

Egypt, previously subject to Chinese import tariffs of up to 25 percent, now has duty-free access to a consumer market of 1.4 billion people. The policy arrives against a backdrop that complicates the move, as Egypt imports from China more than it exports, with a bilateral trade deficit exceeding USD 15 billion (EGP 744.3 billion) in 2024, a gap so wide that a tariff cut alone cannot begin to close it.

In 2024, China exported USD 16.8 billion (EGP 833.6 billion) worth of goods to Egypt, and Egypt sent back USD 578 million (EGP 28.7 billion) — a ratio of nearly 29 to one. China has been Egypt’s largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years, yet the relationship has always been, structurally, a one-way street.

Egypt’s top exports to China in 2024 were petroleum gas, flax fibers, and calcium phosphates. Meanwhile, China’s top exports to Egypt were telephones, for USD 1.34 billion (EGP 66.5 billion), synthetic yarn, for USD 704 million (EGP 34.9 billion), and cars worth USD 607 million (EGP 30.1 billion). The arrangement, where raw commodities flow one way and manufactured goods flow the other, has kept Egypt exporting the bottom of the value chain while importing the top of it, making the deficit not just large but structurally stubborn.

The effect of the exemption

The tariff policy, announced by China’s Customs Tariff Commission on 28 April, and effective 1 May, runs as a preferential rate for two years, with a trial window, but not a permanent guarantee. It initially covered 33 of Africa’s least-developed nations from December 2024, yet Egypt, classified as a middle-income country, was not included until this May’s expansion. While Beijing’s framing is deliberate, unlike Western preferential trade schemes, China’s exemption requires no reciprocal market opening and attaches no political conditions.

For Egyptian exporters, lower entry costs into China are a genuine gain, particularly for agricultural products, textiles, and minerals that previously faced tariffs ranging from 8 to 30 percent.

A promising early signal of improvement includes Egypt’s exports to China growing 29.4 percent year-on-year in March 2026. However, the question of whether that momentum survives contact with Egypt’s deeper structural challenges, such as industrial capacity constraints, reliance on imported production inputs, and currency pressures that have historically prevented Egyptian goods from competing on price even when barriers are lowered, or not, persists.

A concrete relationship

While the tariff debate plays out on paper, China’s most tangible bet on Egypt sits on reclaimed desert near the Suez Canal. The China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, established in 2008, has grown into a functioning industrial city of 185 companies, USD 3.8 billion (EGP 188.5 billion) in cumulative investment, and a workforce generating an estimated 70,000 direct and indirect jobs. In July 2025, Beijing committed a further USD 100 million (EGP 5 billion) to expand the zone by 2.86 square kilometers, bringing its total footprint to over 10 square kilometers.

The zone shows how the relationship works in practice, as Chinese companies manufacture goods in Egypt and use the country’s location, access to the Suez Canal, and trade agreements to reach markets in Europe and the Middle East. Egypt gains investment and employment in return, though the benefits are not always evenly distributed.

The tariff exemption, taken alone, is a necessary condition for Egypt to grow its exports to China, but not a sufficient one. Without diversifying beyond energy, minerals, and basic food products, the policy may have a limited effect. The African Export-Import Bank, a multilateral financial institution, has forecast a 30 to 40 percent increase in African exports to China if current policies are backed by implementation.

For Egypt, a meaningful share of that would require moving up the value chain, not just shipping more of the same. While China has opened the door, Egypt finds itself at a genuine inflection point, depending on decisions that no tariff exemption can make for it.