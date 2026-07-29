Egypt Condemns Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities and Jordan

Egypt condemned the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and Jordan on Wednesday, 29 July, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional stability, state sovereignty, and global energy security.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted “unacceptable violations” of the sovereignty of Arab states and targeted civilian facilities and vital infrastructure, calling them a flagrant breach of international law.

Egypt reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Jordan, expressing support for all measures taken by both countries to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and critical infrastructure. It also reiterated its rejection of attacks on civilian facilities and any actions that undermine the security of Arab states.

The statement comes amid renewed regional tensions following a series of attacks involving Iran-backed armed groups.

According to Saudi authorities, the Kingdom’s air defences intercepted drones launched from Iraqi territory toward oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh at dawn. Jordan has also reported multiple drone and missile interceptions in recent days, including a drone shot down near its eastern border.

The escalation has also spread to the Red Sea, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed attacks targeting Saudi energy infrastructure and commercial shipping, raising concerns over regional energy supplies and maritime trade.

Egypt has repeatedly stressed that the security of Gulf states is an integral part of Arab national security and has called for de-escalation, respect for state sovereignty, and the protection of international navigation in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.