Arabic Novel Competition Launched to Honor Naguib Mahfouz

The Supreme Council of Culture has announced the opening of submissions for the Naguib Mahfouz Novel Competition on Sunday, 1 August, welcoming entries from writers in Egypt and across the Arab world.

The deadline for submitting entries is October 15.

The competition celebrates Mahfouz’s extraordinary literary legacy and aims to encourage continued creativity in Arabic fiction.

The competition offers total prizes worth 150,000 EGP (USD 2,985), divided into two categories: 75,000 EGP (USD 1,492) for the Best Egyptian Novel and 75,000 EGP (USD 1,492) for the Best Arab Novel.

Mahfouz, who passed away in 2006, remains one of the most influential figures in Arabic literature and is the first and only Arab writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, which he was awarded in 1988.

His novels, known for their exploration of Egyptian society, identity, human relationships, and everyday life, have earned him international recognition and a permanent place in world literature.

Writers interested in participating can submit their entries online through the official pages of the Conference Secretariat and the Supreme Council of Culture on Facebook.