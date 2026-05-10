Egypt Confirms No Hantavirus Cases Detected

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and population stated on 9 May that the country has not recorded any Hantavirus infections despite growing international attention surrounding the disease after a recent outbreak connected to a cruise ship travelling between South America and the Canary Islands.

The Ministry of Health and Population said national surveillance systems are continuing to monitor developments closely in cooperation with global health bodies. Officials added that the public health situation in Egypt remains stable and that no confirmed cases have been identified.

International concern increased after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that several passengers aboard a cruise vessel had contracted Hantavirus. According to WHO, eight people became ill, including three who later died. Tests confirmed that six of the cases involved the Andes strain of the virus.

WHO said the overall global threat remains limited, although the level of risk aboard the ship itself was considered moderate. Preliminary investigations suggested that the first infection was likely acquired before embarkation during travel in Argentina or Chile, with possible transmission occurring later among passengers or crew.

Hantavirus belongs to a group of viruses commonly spread through rodents and has been recognised by scientists for decades. People can become infected through contact with infected rodents or exposure to contaminated urine, saliva, or droppings. In some cases, inhaling contaminated airborne particles may also lead to infection.

Early symptoms often include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle pain, and dizziness. More serious cases can progress into severe respiratory illness or kidney complications that require urgent medical attention.

Public health experts continue to advise preventive measures such as maintaining cleanliness, improving sanitation, and reducing exposure to rodents, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated environments.

Speaking on the television programme El Hekaya, Hossam Hosni, professor of chest diseases at Kasr El Einy Faculty of Medicine, said Egyptian authorities are closely following the situation and are prepared to respond to any potential health developments. He highlighted the ministry’s experience in managing infectious diseases and strengthening monitoring systems in recent years.

Hosni also encouraged the public to depend on official announcements rather than unverified information circulating online.

The latest developments have led a number of countries to reassess precautionary measures at ports and travel centres. However, international health authorities have not declared a global emergency related to Hantavirus.

Medical specialists continue to emphasize that awareness, early diagnosis, and coordinated international monitoring remain important tools in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.