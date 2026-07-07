Hossam Hassan Urges Global Action on Gaza Before Argentina Match

Egypt national team head coach, Hossam Hassan, called for greater international action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during a FIFA World Cup press conference on Monday, 6 July, stating that “any human being” should feel compassion for civilians affected by the ongoing war.

Speaking ahead of Egypt’s Round of 16 clash with Argentina on Tuesday, 7 July, Hassan said the suffering of Palestinians transcends nationality or religion and that empathy for those affected should be a universal human response.

“Everyone has feelings, and if there is a single person in the world who does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they are not human,” Hassan said.

He pointed to the humanitarian conditions facing civilians in Gaza, describing the hardships endured by families living in tents without reliable access to food, shelter, or basic necessities.

“It is a shame on all of us. A shame on the whole world, not just the Arab world or Africa,” he said, adding that world leaders should consider the conditions civilians are living under.

Hassan also contrasted global reactions to animal abuse with what he described as the insufficient international response to the deaths of civilians, saying human suffering should receive the same level of attention and accountability.

Throughout his remarks, Hassan stressed that his comments were rooted in humanitarian concerns rather than religious or political identity.

“I am a human being before my identity, my religion, or whether I am Arab or foreign,” he added.

The comments came during Egypt’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the national team has reached the Round of 16 for the first time in its history and is set to face Argentina.

The humanitarian situation in Palestine has continued to deteriorate since the escalation of the war in October 2023, with international organizations repeatedly warning of severe shortages of food, medicine, clean water, and shelter, while calling for increased humanitarian access and the protection of civilians.