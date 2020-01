Ukrainian Plane With 180 People Crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 bound for Kiev from Tehran crashed shortly after take off, reported Iranian media.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed minutes after take off from the Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran with 180 people and crew on board, reported Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Local media outlets have blamed “technical problems” for the crash. However, no further information is currently available.

This story is developing.

