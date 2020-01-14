4 Egyptian Fishermen Rescued After Being Lost at Sea for a Week

Earlier this week, four Egyptian fishermen (Chief Nagy, Gharib, Ahmed Nagy, and Mohamed) were found stranded on a Red Sea island near Shalateen, Daily News Egypt reports.

A source close to the survivors told reporters that bad weather and a technical malfunction in their speed boat caused the incident, adding that the vessel wasn’t suited for long voyages.

The fishermen were washed ashore after the wreck and were reportedly stranded on the island for almost a week with no food and little water and couldn’t report their status due to the lack of network coverage in the area.

According to local media, the fishermen were expected to return last Monday (on the 6th of January) after going out on a fishing trip along the coast of Hurghada, near Abu Ramada Island.

Red Sea Governor Amr Hefny ordered an aerial search and rescue after pleas from the families and Red Sea Fishermen Association President Gharib Saleh. A helicopter was reportedly dispatched to conduct the search for the missing fishermen, however, according to local media, the stranded seamen were rescued by the operators of a passing boat who notified the authorities soon after.

Subscribe to our newsletter