FGM Rate Among Egyptian Teenage Girls Drops to 37%, Says Social Solidarity Minister

The percentage of Egyptian girls aged 15 to 17 who have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) dropped to 37 percent in 2021, down from 61 percent in 2014, according to Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy on 19, June.

The figures, announced during the 10th meeting of the National Committee on Female Genital Mutilation, reflect a significant shift in both public awareness and policy efforts.

Morsy added that public support among women for the practice also declined sharply, from 75 percent in 2000 to 30 percent in 2021.

“These numbers are encouraging, but the danger is far from over,” she said, describing FGM as “a crime against childhood, the body, and the future.”

The committee meeting also commemorated anti-FGM pioneers Mary Assaad, Aziza Hussein, and Nabil Samuel, with the launch of the fourth edition of the Pioneers of Change Award. The award aims to commemorate the efforts of icons who have worked tirelessly to combat female genital mutilation

Morsy recalled the 2007 death of a young girl named Badour during an FGM procedure, which led to the designation of June 14 as Egypt’s National Day for Combating FGM.

Since criminalizing FGM in 2008, Egypt has strengthened its legal framework. Penalties were increased in 2016, and a landmark law passed in 2021 now allows prison sentences of up to 20 years for those performing the procedure, especially if it results in death. Clinics involved in FGM can also be shut down for up to five years.

Morsy cited a historic 2021 court ruling that sentenced a nurse to 10 years in prison and the girl’s father to three years for authorizing the procedure.Alongside legal reforms, nationwide awareness campaigns have played a key role. From 2019 to 2021, the “Protect Her from FGM” campaign reached over 76 million people across Egypt’s governorates through in-person outreach, public events, radio broadcasts, and educational materials.

The minister also proposed integrating anti-FGM messaging into Egypt’s national cash transfer program, Takaful and Karama, which reaches nearly 30 million people, as a tool to incentivize prevention.

“After nearly a decade of what many call a golden age for women in Egypt, our mission is clearer than ever: no more new wounds,” Morsy said.

As part of wider efforts, the Ministry of Social Solidarity will keep its women’s support centres open around the clock. The 16439 hotline remains available to report and respond to cases of violence, including FGM.