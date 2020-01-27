Stories of Palestinian Nuns and Women in Egypt: 11 Films Screened at Cairo Book Fair

Cairo International Book Fair will screen a total of 11 films during their artistic and cultural events in collaboration with the Egyptian Film Center, Alexandria Short Film Festival, and General Organization of Culture Places.

The films include the feminist production “Between Two Seas” on January 28, at 5 pm, which will followed by a discussion with the writer Maryam Naoum and actress Tharaa Goubil.

The film is part of a joint collaboration between the National Council for Women, UN Women Egypt, and other partners due to their belief in the important role that cinema plays in changing negative perceptions towards women.

It sheds light on the societal issues facing women in Egypt, focusing on the story of a family in the rural area in Egypt and a mother’s search for redemption, revenge, and hope following the tragic incidents her daughter faces.

Oscars nominees, which includes five short films, will also be screened on January 28 at 2 pm, which includes Ave Maria by director Basil Khalil that narrates the story of Palestinian nuns living in the middle of the West Bank in Palestine and their daily lives amid the conflict.

Jimmy Keyrouz’ Nocturne in Black will also be screened, which is inspired by a Syrian young man who continues to play his piano despite the threats of persecution and death in the midst of the country’s civil war.

On February 3, four other Arab short films will be screened, including The Parrot by Darin J Sallam and Amjad Al-Rasheed, which tells the story of the Mizrahi Jewish family who emigrated from Morocco to start their new life in Palestine in 1948.

