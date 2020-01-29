News

‘Our Rights Are Not for Sale’: Palestinians React to Trump’s Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech following the announcement of Trump’s peace plan. (Reuters)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reacted to the peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump in a speech in Ramallah on Tuesday.

“Jerusalem is not for sale and all of our rights are not for sale or for compromise,” he said, “plots, deals of the century and plans to liquidate the Palestinian cause are doomed to failure.”

Abbas then thanked Palestinians for their firm opposition towards Israel’s occupation, and for refusing the so-called deal of the century “which will not pass”.

“We will begin a new phase of the Palestinian dialogue, and joint action, and overcome our differences,” he concluded.

Abbas also held an emergency meeting with all the other Palestinian factions alongside Hamas to agree on a unified response to the plan, AP reports.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the United Nations supports two states on the basis of the pre-1967 borders.

“The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound,” the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said, referring to resolutions calling all Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and for a solution based on borders before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Egypt, on the other hand, called for both parties to “carefully study” the plan and that it appreciates the administration’s efforts.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that it  favors a solution that restores all the “legitimate rights” of the Palestinian people through establishing an “independent and sovereign state on the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Along the same lines, Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, which would include all the West Bank.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump unveiled the map of the state of Palestine, which the peace plan proposes. The plan would allow Israel to annex its settlements in the occupied territory, and though it allows Palestinians to establish a capital on the outskirts of east Jerusalem, most of the city is under Israeli control.

 

Trump's Peace Plan Grants Israel Sovereignty Over West Bank and Jordan Valley

