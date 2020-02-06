Mwsalat Misr Launches Electric Bus Route in Cairo

In line with Egypt’s vision of implementing environment-friendly means of transportation, Mwsalat Misr has launched the very first electric bus route through ‘x-bus’.

The bus ride, which costs 25 EGP (1.6 US$) and 18 EGP (1.14 US$) for those with a membership card, starts from the bus Abdel Moneim Riad Station in downtown Tahrir and goes all the way to the 5th Settlement, up to the Lotus terminal.

“The electric bus is characterized by preserving the cleanliness of the environment, as it does not result in any pollution resulting from the traditional use of fuel,” stated the company through a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The x-bus, much like other Mwsalat Misr buses, is also characterized as being friendly to individuals with special needs.

At the end of 2019, Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria began to run a three-month experimental phase of electric-bus operations. The decision has been highly encouraged as to not only improve pollution in Alexandria, by reducing CO2 emissions in the long term, but to also minimize costs for the General Transportation authority in regards to fuel subsidies and maintenance work.

In January 2019, the General Transportation authority in Egypt signed an agreement with the Chinese company of BYD to provide the country with 15 electric buses costing EGP 4 million each.

The Egyptian government has been following the Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) to 2035 in a bid to ensure continuous security and stability in the energy supply. As such, Egyptian authorities have set a target of reaching 20 percent renewable energy sustenance by 2022 and 42 percent by 2035.

Strong focus has especially been on solar and wind renewable energy, through the increased construction of wind farms and solar stations.

Moreover, it is expected that the New Administrative capital will have e-mobility transportation services as well, such as trains and buses.

Egypt’s first electric vehicle charging station was opened in Cairo in February 2019. The unit is owned by Revolta Egypt, a developer of electric charging infrastructure and other electric vehicle-related projects.

