Hurghada Museum Opens to Public With Impressive Collection

After a much-anticipated wait, Hurghada’s very first museum, deemed the first space to exhibit antiquities on the Red sea coast, has been inaugurated on Saturday.

The inauguration of the museum was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El Enani and head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri.

With a strong focus on ‘Beauty and Luxury’ across ancient Egyptian to modern history, the museum is home to over 1,500 artifacts which are exhibited according to various themes such as daily life, sports, royal imagery in ancient Egypt. Additionally, more distinct items are exhibited, such as Coptic icons, a decorated case which encases the Torah scrolls, oil painting portraits, as well as a unique bust statue of queen Meritamun.

Most of the items were taken from artifact storages from areas in the Red Sea area as well as from the rest of the country.

Unlike many museums in Egypt, the construction Hurghada Museum was entirely funded by the private sector although profit is intended to be shared between the latter and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The management and administration of the newly built space, which cost up to 185 m EGP (almost 12 million US), will however be entirely left up to governmental officials under the ministry’s supervision.

Tickets for foreigners are set are 200 EGP (12.80 US$) and 100 (6.40 US) for foreign students. As for tickets for Egyptian nationals, they’re set at 80 EGP (5.12 US) and 40 (2.5 US) for students.

Authorities are hoping to bring a range of more diverse touristic activities to the sea resort city located approximately 400 km from Cairo.

