26 out of 59 Cases Test Negative for Coronavirus, Egypt’s Health Ministry Confirms

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has announced that the number of cases that have tested negative to coronavirus has risen to 26, following the recovery of 5 individuals earlier today after receiving the necessary medical care. 59 individuals had initially been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Ministry’s spokesperson Khaled Megahed has clarified that these cases are now stable and that they are still quarantined and receiving the medical care mandated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a statement by the ministry, the government agency is on high alert and continues to monitor the country’s maritime and air ports and land borders and is implementing the necessary preventive measures against COVID-19 and other contagious diseases.

