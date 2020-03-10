International

26 out of 59 Cases Test Negative for Coronavirus, Egypt’s Health Ministry Confirms

26 out of 59 Cases Test Negative for Coronavirus, Egypt’s Health Ministry Confirms

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has announced that the number of cases that have tested negative to coronavirus has risen to 26, following the recovery of 5 individuals earlier today after receiving the necessary medical care. 59 individuals had initially been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Ministry’s spokesperson Khaled Megahed has clarified that these cases are now stable and that they are still quarantined and receiving the medical care mandated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a statement by the ministry, the government agency is on high alert and continues to monitor the country’s maritime and air ports and land borders and is implementing the necessary preventive measures against COVID-19 and other contagious diseases.

'SHE CAN' Event Empowers Women and Reflects Egypt's Growing Middle Class

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in International

5 Syrian-Directed Documentaries That Reclaim Syria’s Revolutionary Narrative

Niveen GhoneimMarch 3, 2020
Read More

Saudi MFA: Temporary Umrah Pilgrimage Ban Due to Coronavirus Fears

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 27, 2020
Read More

Far Right Terrorist Kills 11 in Hanau Shisha Bars Shooting

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

Breaking: Egypt Reports First Case of Coronavirus

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 14, 2020
Read More

In Pictures: Snow Covers Baghdad for the First Time Since 2008

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 14, 2020
Read More

Trump’s Peace Plan Grants Israel Sovereignty Over West Bank and Jordan Valley

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

30 Marathons Before 30: Outrunning Gender Inequality in Egypt

Niveen GhoneimJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Everything You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Outbreak

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 22, 2020
Read More