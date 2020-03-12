Egypt Closes City International School For 14 Days Due to Coronavirus

Egypt’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health announced that they are jointly taking a ‘precautionary decision’ to close City International school in Zamaleka and impose self-isolation on the students and teachers for 14 days, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s cabinet.

According to the statement, Ministry of Health identified relatives at City International School who have been in contact with infected foreign visitors, and called for its closure to counter the possible spread of the virus.

Both ministries are reportedly monitoring all schools nationwide, though noted that these measures are merely preventive and do not imply any confirmed cases as of now.

The government suspended large gathering events such as religious festivals, concerts, exhibitions, and called in schools to suspend activities like sports and music events

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that seven new cases have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Egypt to 67.

The health ministry is also posting daily updates of new cases, and a hotline 105 has been created to receive citizens’ inquiries regarding the virus

