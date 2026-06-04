Egypt Welcomes ILO Resolution Enabling Palestine’s Participation

Egypt welcomed the adoption of a resolution permitting Palestine to participate in the activities of the International Labour Organization (ILO), following a vote at the 114th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Labour, the draft resolution was approved by the majority, receiving 394 votes in favour and 17 against.

The vote, held on Tuesday during the Conference, was preceded by earlier decisions within the ILO framework that clarified Palestine’s legal status and participation rights.

Egyptian officials emphasized that the resolution’s adoption is significant because it aligns Palestine’s participation more closely with its internationally recognized standing across multilateral forums, while strengthening its ability to take part in ILO work.

The ministry noted that the Conference had previously approved a resolution addressing Palestine’s legal status within the ILO and granting it non-member observer state status, along with a range of participation rights related to ILO meetings and activities.

The decision comes against a broader backdrop of renewed diplomatic focus on expanding Palestinian representation within multilateral institutions amid the ongoing war in Gaza and increased calls from many countries for stronger recognition of Palestinian rights.

The ministry noted that Palestine has participated in ILO activities for decades, but that its institutional status and participation rights have expanded over recent years as support for Palestinian representation has increased internationally.

It also highlighted that the ILO, a specialized UN agency founded in 1919 and attended by governments, employers, and workers from its member states, plays a central role in setting international labour standards and promoting decent work, making Palestine’s enhanced access to participation particularly meaningful within the global labour system.