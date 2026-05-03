Egypt Bans Circulation of Content by Deceased Doctor Diaa El-Awady

Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation announced on Sunday, 3 May, that media outlets, digital platforms, and social media pages must refrain from publishing or circulating any video, audio, or written material by Diaa El-Awady, a controversial Egyptian doctor who died in the UAE last month.

According to the council, the decision followed official correspondence from the Ministry of Health and Population and the Egyptian Medical Syndicate regarding content linked to El-Awady that authorities said could harm public health and pose a direct risk to citizens.

The regulator said it had instructed its monitoring department to track violations across media outlets and online platforms, with legal measures to be taken against offenders.

It also stated that links and content violating the decision would be referred to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority for urgent technical action aimed at limiting circulation and removing material from digital platforms.

The council added that coordination is underway with the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Medical Syndicate to issue new regulations governing media appearances by doctors, in line with professional and medical standards. The regulations are expected later this month.

The authority also urged social media users not to repost or redistribute the banned content.

El-Awady had gained attention online for promoting a controversial diet centred on so-called “tayibat” (good foods). He was known for claiming that certain natural foods could treat chronic illnesses, positions that drew widespread criticism from medical professionals. The diet reportedly discouraged a range of commonly consumed foods, including eggs, chicken, and green vegetables.

El-Awady was found dead in a hotel room in Dubai in April 2026, with early reports indicating natural causes.