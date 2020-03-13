In Photos: Heroic Efforts From Egyptians During the Dragon Storm

On Thursday, stormy weather and heavy rainfall led to major floods, house collapses, power outages, and the deaths of 20 people. It was the worst weather condition to hit Egypt since 1994.

A state of emergency and a paid holiday was declared before Thursday for all workers in the private and public sector as well as students to avoid traffic in the streets.

Videos and photos circulated on social media of floods, drowned bodies, and tunnel-turned-pools.

Ministry of Solidarity took several measures, namely providing emergency intervention teams and homeless children with blankets, aid and appropriate meals to cope with the bad weather.

Despite authorities’ recommendation for Egyptians to stay in, a few brave souls have taken on the stormy streets to help others in need.

A group of youth drove 70 cars in the street for free rescue trips, who reportedly helped more than 100 people stranded in the streets, and several churches and mosques opened doors for the homeless or those left stranded in the rain.

Here are seven inspiring photos to honor those who performed these courageous acts.

Saving Dogs From Rainfall

Churches Open

Cars Offering Free Rescue Trips

Saving the Elderly and Vulnerable

Providing Meals for Extraction Workers

