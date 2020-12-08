Buzz

36 Iconic Moments That Define Egypt in 2020

Photos that defined Egypt in 2020.

A lot has happened in just one year – there have been times of heartbreak, pride, controversy, activism, and entertainment. Egyptian Streets compiled a list of iconic photos that help define and summarize the last year, and which also sparked an important conversation.

Ex-President Hosni Mubarak passes away aged 91

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (2-L) and sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Alaa (2-R), Gamal (R) along with other officials attend Mubarak’s funeral at Mosheer Tantawy mosque, in Cairo, Egypt. Credit: Unknown

Feelings of pride – Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef wins Golden Globe

Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef wins Golden Globe for ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy’ for his show Ramy.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health receive Egyptian citizens returning from Wuhan

Egypt’s Ministry of Health receive Egyptian citizens returning from Wuhan quarantined in Matrouh Hospital. Courtesy of the Ministry of Health

Iconic Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi dies aged 83

Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi dies aged 83.

Italian activists and Patrick’s colleagues at a flash mob in Bologna, Italy

Italian activists and Patrick’s colleagues at a flash mob in Bologna, Italy, demanding Patrick’s release. (Credit: Patrick Libero – الحرية لباتريك چورچ Facebook Page).

Hassan Shakoush and popular Mahragant singers came under fire for ‘controversial’ lyrics

Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate head Hany Shaker issued a decree on Sunday banning all Mahraganat singers (electronic folk) from performing in any festivals after singer/rappier Hassan Shakoush sang the lyrics “I drink alcohol and smoke hashish” at Cairo Stadium.

Sir Magdi Yacoub honored by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sir Magdi Yacoub honored by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt faces the worst weather condition since 1994

Heavy rainfall brings flooding to Egypt – worst weather condition since 1994. Credit: Reuters.

Heroic efforts by Egyptians during the dragon storm

Heroic efforts from Egyptians during the Dragon Storm.

Schools and universities close – students cope with quarantine and online learning

Egyptian students cope with closures of universities and schools due to COVID-19. Photo Credit: Dealers of 2020

Posters on a mosque door stating that the mosque would be closed for two weeks.

Posters on a mosque door stating that the mosque would be closed for two weeks in compliance with the new measures presented to halt the spread of COVID-19. This time period has now been extended, and mosques and churches are now closed off to the public until further notice. Photo by Rania Shereen

Egyptian municipal workers disinfect the Giza necropolis

Egyptian municipal workers disinfect the Giza necropolis, Giza, Egypt, March 25, 2020. Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP

Empty streets of Tahrir Square after partial lockdown

Empty streets of Tahrir Square after partial lockdown. Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

More empty streets….

Empty streets after partial lockdown. Credit: AP/Nariman El Mofty

…and empty beaches

Empty beaches after suspension of flights. Credit: AP/Nariman El Mofty

Despite the pandemic, lovers unite on a bridge

Lovers on a Bridge. Photo by Rania Shereen.

Egypt’s cabinet meet virtually for the first time

Egypt’s cabinet held its first virtual meeting today while adhering to social distancing measures amid the pandemic.

TikTok influencers sentenced to two years in prison for ‘violating family principles

Two TikTok influencers sentenced to two years in prison for violating family principles.

Another legend passes away, Egyptian comedian Hassan Hosny passes away at the age of 88.

Egyptian comedian Hassan Hosny passes away at the age of 88.

Egyptian LGBTQI+ activist Sara Hegazy dies aged 30 in Canada

Egyptian LGBTQI+ activist Sara Hegazy dies aged 30 in Canada.

Mohamed Salah becomes the first Egyptian ever to win the English Premier League

Mohamed Salah became the first Egyptian ever to win the English Premier League, arguably the strongest football league championship of the day, as Liverpool F.C. secure the tournament title.

Passengers in Cairo metro during pandemic

Passengers in Cairo metro. Sahl BN Abdelrhman / Egypt

Virtual diplomacy – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attends virtual meeting on Nile Dam Dispute 

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attends virtual meeting by United Nations Security Council on Nile Dam Dispute on June 29, 2020- Press photo.

And the feminist revolution starts, with the case of Ahmed Bassam Zaki

Police Detain Ahmed Bassam Zaki, man accused of raping, assault and harassing over 50 women.

The rise of young feminist activists – Nadeen Ashraf founder of ‘Assault Police’

Nadeen Ashraf. Courtesy of the American University in Cairo. By Omar Allam.

Legendary artist and dancer Mahmoud Reda passes away

Legendary artist Mahmoud Reda passes away aged 89.

Mayar Sherif makes history for Egyptian women

Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif makes history and became the first Egyptian to reach the Roland Garros main draw.

Lina Attalah, chosen among TIME Magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Egyptian journalist and chief editor of the publication Mada Masr, Lina Attalah, chosen among TIME Magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Photo by David Degner/Getty Reportage

World Food Programme win the Nobel Peace Prize, and Egypt’s story of partnership to transform lives is shared…

Minister of International Cooperation H.E. Dr. Rania Al Mashat, World Food Programme, and Minister of Agriculture with farmers in Luxor. Credit: Ministry of International Cooperation.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly going inside an ancient well to discover more ancient antiquities

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inside an ancient well in Saqqara

Mateshghelsh Balak – Don’t let it bother you

‘Don’t let it bother you’ on a man’s t-shirt. Credit:@nadawinx / Egypt

Egyptians are African Champions – once again!

African Champions League: Al Ahly beat Zamalek and win the cup. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Dreams of young Egyptians to become football players

A boy captured during a football training exercise. Credit: Sahla Abdelrahman

A new beginning: Tahrir Square after renovation

Tahrir Square Renovation. Mona Salah El Din / Egypt

Tahrir square gets a brand new look – Egypt relocates Karnak’s four ram-headed sphinxes to Tahrir 

Egypt relocates Karnak’s four ram-headed sphinxes to Tahrir.

Photo of the year – unity and tolerance in one shot

A Muslim cleric and a priest walk side by side and greet one another. Credit: Hassan Gamal

3 Cosy, Egyptian, Women-led Furniture Stores You Can't Miss

