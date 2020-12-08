36 Iconic Moments That Define Egypt in 2020

A lot has happened in just one year – there have been times of heartbreak, pride, controversy, activism, and entertainment. Egyptian Streets compiled a list of iconic photos that help define and summarize the last year, and which also sparked an important conversation.

Ex-President Hosni Mubarak passes away aged 91

Feelings of pride – Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef wins Golden Globe

Egypt’s Ministry of Health receive Egyptian citizens returning from Wuhan

Iconic Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi dies aged 83

Italian activists and Patrick’s colleagues at a flash mob in Bologna, Italy

Hassan Shakoush and popular Mahragant singers came under fire for ‘controversial’ lyrics

Sir Magdi Yacoub honored by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Egypt faces the worst weather condition since 1994

Heroic efforts by Egyptians during the dragon storm

Schools and universities close – students cope with quarantine and online learning

Posters on a mosque door stating that the mosque would be closed for two weeks.

Egyptian municipal workers disinfect the Giza necropolis

Empty streets of Tahrir Square after partial lockdown

More empty streets….

…and empty beaches

Despite the pandemic, lovers unite on a bridge

Egypt’s cabinet meet virtually for the first time

TikTok influencers sentenced to two years in prison for ‘violating family principles‘

Another legend passes away, Egyptian comedian Hassan Hosny passes away at the age of 88.

Egyptian LGBTQI+ activist Sara Hegazy dies aged 30 in Canada

Mohamed Salah becomes the first Egyptian ever to win the English Premier League

Passengers in Cairo metro during pandemic

Virtual diplomacy – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attends virtual meeting on Nile Dam Dispute

And the feminist revolution starts, with the case of Ahmed Bassam Zaki

The rise of young feminist activists – Nadeen Ashraf founder of ‘Assault Police’

Legendary artist and dancer Mahmoud Reda passes away

Mayar Sherif makes history for Egyptian women

Lina Attalah, chosen among TIME Magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020

World Food Programme win the Nobel Peace Prize, and Egypt’s story of partnership to transform lives is shared…

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly going inside an ancient well to discover more ancient antiquities

Mateshghelsh Balak – Don’t let it bother you

Egyptians are African Champions – once again!

Dreams of young Egyptians to become football players

A new beginning: Tahrir Square after renovation

Tahrir square gets a brand new look – Egypt relocates Karnak’s four ram-headed sphinxes to Tahrir

Photo of the year – unity and tolerance in one shot

