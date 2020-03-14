International

Egypt’s President Shuts Down Schools and Universities, Announces EGP100 Billion Coronavirus Fund

People wear medical masks as a precaution against coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, on 26 February 2020 in Kuwait city, Kuwait (photo: Jaber Abdulkhaleg / Anadolu Agency)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced on Saturday that all schools and universities will be shut down for two weeks starting Sunday, 15th March, as part of the country’s plans to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The Egyptian President also announced that EGP 100 billion had been allocated to fighting the virus.

President Sisi’s directive came during a meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madboouly, according to a statement by Ambassador Bassam Rady, the presidency’s spokesperson.

Egypt has reportedly had 109 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak and recorded two deaths related to the disease: a German tourist and a 60-year-old woman from El Dakahleya.

Since news of the outbreak spread worldwide, the Egyptian authorities have reiterated measures to monitor and prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

The government has suspended large gathering events such as religious festivals, concerts, exhibitions, and called schools to suspend activities like sports and music events.

Egyptian-Americans to Stage a Rally Outside White House, Petition Trump to Act on GERD Negotiations

