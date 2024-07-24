Sisi Calls Trump to Check on Health After Assassination Attempt

Former US President Donald Trump escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday 13 July while on the campaign trail, prompting Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi to reach out and check on his well-being.

The Egyptian presidency reported that Sisi spoke with Trump on the phone to inquire about his health following the shooting incident.

“I followed up the treacherous attack on former president and presidential nominee Donald Trump with concern, and I reiterate Egypt’s condemnation of the incident,”

the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency expressed on his Facebook page.

Trump had previously expressed strong support for Sisi during his term, calling him a “great leader”.

In response to the attack on Trump, the US House of Representatives is now forming a bipartisan task force to investigate the security failures that allowed the assassination attempt to occur.

The panel, composed of seven Republicans and six Democrats, will have authority and the power to make recommendations for reforms to relevant government agencies.

“The security failures that allowed an assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life are shocking,” said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, adding that the task force would work quickly to “make certain such failures never happen again.”

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Monday 22 July called the shooting to be the agency’s most significant failure in a decade.

However, Cheatle has resigned amid scrutiny of security failures related to the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, according to CNN sources.

The resignation comes as lawmakers investigate the agency’s handling of Trump’s protection and how a gunman nearly assassinated the 2024 Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania.