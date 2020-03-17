68 Egyptian Scientists Decry ‘Exaggerated’ Estimate of COVID-19 Cases in Egypt

Earlier today, a group of Egyptian scientists from across the world wrote a letter to the president of the University of Toronto decrying Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a clinical investigator at Toronto General Hospital Research Institute (TGHRI). According to the signatories, Dr. Bogoch has tweeted false claims that the number of coronavirus cases in Egypt is 19,310.

In the letter, the signatories, which include renowned Egyptian-American space scientist and geologist Farouk El Baz, accused Bogoch of purposefully “releasing his inaccurate estimate to the public” and causing widespread panic across Egypt.

The Egyptian scientists also demanded that the university launch an investigation into the Canadian scholar for scientific misconduct, adding that Bogoch has breached scientific norms when he released these figures.

The group criticized the Guardian newspaper for publishing Bogoch’s findings and New York Times correspondent Declan Walsh who wrote the news article and tweeted the figure in a now-deleted tweet.

Below is the full text of the letter:

Professor Meric S. Gertler,

CM FRSC MCIP FAcSS FBA

President of the University of Toronto

Dear Professor Gertler,

As the Covid-19 pandemic escalates rapidly, countries are taking significant and unprecedented measures to flatten the curve of the disease and to limit the overburdening of their healthcare systems. Population panic through irresponsible misinformation may lead to significant or even disastrous economic impacts on emerging countries.

We, as Egyptian scientists and researchers from within and outside Egypt, were outraged by an irresponsible piece of information that came from an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto that recently caused a significant panic across Egypt and may have severe economic consequences. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a clinical investigator at Toronto General Hospital Research Institute (TGHRI), tweeted on March 15th that he and his team estimated that the number of Covid-19 cases in Egypt is 19,310 (95% CI: 6,270-45,070), which is way above the figure indicated by the current WHO report. As of March 16th, 2020, the WHO official site has indicated that Egypt has had 126 cases, two deaths and 27 recoveries.

Dr. Bogoch claimed that his estimate is based on a short manuscript submitted to a medical journal, but not published yet. He also submitted his figures to the WHO and was planning to release the full pre-print manuscript, which was rejected from the pre-print site. When he was challenged on the accuracy of his estimate, he responded that he believes the initial figure was an overestimate and placed the number of cases at 6,000.

We would like the University of Toronto, under your leadership, to open an investigation into Dr. Bogoch for the following reasons:

1- Although the short manuscript written by Dr. Bogoch, et al. was rejected from the pre-print site, he insisted on releasing his inaccurate estimate to the public, claiming that the rejection allowed him to tweet the number.

2- The Guardian newspaper published on the same day, March 15th, 2020, under “Egypt rate of Coronavirus cases likely to be higher than figures suggest,” stating that an infectious diseases specialist from the University of Toronto provides grim picture of possible spread. Although it is not clear to us if Dr. Bogoch is the source of this information, the name of your respected university was mentioned for credibility and the name of Dr. Bogoch was mentioned as the source of the estimate. The article, as you may expect, caused undue panic among Egyptians and outraged us for seeing such odd and irresponsible behavior.

3- Mr. Declan Walsh, the author of the Guardian article and New York Times correspondent in Egypt tweeted the same number (19,000), quoting Dr. Bogoch and adding to the panic. He later removed his tweet and indicated that the lower estimate is 6,000.

4- Even if the paper had been accepted, newspapers would still have had to observe the news embargo, which prevents them from publishing such figures until the paper is released. Dr. Bogoch violated all the scientific norms of integrity by tweeting these numbers, which were later retracted by him and the author of the newspaper article, but only after causing significant damage to Egyptian society.

Out of our respect to the University of Toronto and its great scientists, we would like the university to investigate Dr. Bogoch for scientific misconduct and take the necessary action against him. We reserve the right to file a lawsuit against him, the Guardian newspaper and the University of Toronto.

Within these unprecedented global conditions, scientists should lead the public with integrity and responsibility. We fully trust that the University of Toronto will not allow such misconduct to tarnish its name.

With our best regards,

Dr. Farouk El-Baz

Director Emeritus

Center for Remote Sensing

Boston University

Boston, USA

Kamal N. Ibrahim

Clinical Professor,

Past-Chief, Pediatric Orthopedics & Scoliosis,

Past-President

Loyola University

Loyola University Medical Center

Scoliosis Research Society

Chicago, USA

Dr. Ossama Hamdy

Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Endocrinology

Harvard Medical School

Boston, USA

Mohamed Attalla

Executive Director

University of Illinois and Faculty at its Institute of Sustainability, Energy and the Environment

Dr. Amro Hassanein

Assistant Research Scientist, Department of Environmental Science and Technology

University of Maryland

Dr. Victor Gad

CEO / Owner

Enjoy Rehab Group

NYC, USA

Dr. Nabil Fanous

Chief of the division of facial plastic surgery, Associate Professor of OTL/Head and Neck surgery

Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCSC)

Mcgill University

Montreal, Canada

Salwa Morcos Gendi

MD

Assistant Professor of Pediatric Cardiology

ACHD Program Director

West Virginia University

WV, USA

Dr. Sam Tanas

Cytologist

NewYork-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center

NY, USA

Dr. Irene Gad

Pham.D

Pharmacist

NY, USA

Dr. Ashraf Boutros

Attending Anesthesiologists

NYU Winthrop Hospital

NY, USA

Dr. Naser Tawfik

Pham.D

Pharmacist

Baldwin Pharmacy

NY, USA

DR. Evoun Ghaly

DVM

S. Merck

NY

Prof. Dr. Ragab Ragab

Principal Hydrologist and Water Resources Specialist

UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology

UK

Dr. Essam Girgawy MD

Infectious Disease Physician Specialist

Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Texas, USA

Dr. Raif Elsakr

MD FACP

Gastroenterologist

Gastro ONE

California, USA

Dr. Atef Tawfik MD

Family Medicine Specialist

OSF St Anthony Medical Center

California, USA

Dr. Sherif Azer MD

Anesthesiologist at Loma Linda University Medical Center

Associate Professor at Loma Linda University School of Medicine

Loma Linda University Medical Center

Loma Linda University School of Medicine

California, USA

Dr. Mohamed Fahmy

MBBCh, MSc, FRACGP

General Practice Specialist

Queensland, AUSTRALIA

Dr. Hanan Khalifa

Director Education Transformation & Alliances Cambridge Assessment

University of Cambridge

UK

Professor Raafat Mansour

Canada Research Chair

University of Waterloo

Canada

Dr. Amr E Abdelmonem

Chief Technicall officer and Chief Operating officer

ISCO international

USA

Dr. Tarek Hegazy

Prof. of Civil Engineering

University of Waterloo

Canada

Dr. Samir Kamal

Chairman

Ascendiente Consulting

San Francisco, USA

Sherif Hanna

M.D., F.R.C.S.C

Associate Professor

General Surgery

Special interest in hepatobiliary, pancreatic and GI cancer

Toronto University

CANADA

Dr. Maged Hanna

MD, PhD,

Assistant professor of Orthopedics

University of Toledo medical Center

Toledo, US

Professor Moataz Attalah

Professor

The University of Birmingham

UK

Ehab Hassanain

Family Medicine

NYC, USA

Dr. Amro Labib

Breast & General Surgeon

Wexford Medical Centre

Perth, Australia

Maher Abou-Guendia

Retired Senior Canadian Diplomat

Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (Global Affairs Canada)

Ottawa, Canada

Dr. Yassaer Hessein Abdou

Consultant Cardiologist

UNIVERSIDAD ALFONSO X EL SABIO

Madrid, Spain

Maysa Hayward

Associate Vice president

Ocean County College

New Jersey, USA

Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Azmi

President of North American Consulting Group

Retired from City University of New York

North American Consulting Group

USA

Dr. Nashwa Hussein

Academic Consultant

North American Consulting Group

USA

Dr. Ahmed Foud

Chief of cardiology

Salvea Center

Spain

Dr. Ahmed Adel

CEO

Solabolic GmbH

Austria

Dr. Alfred Sidhom

Senior Urological Surgeon

Orange County

CA, USA

Professor Abdel-Moez Bayoumi

Associate Dean and Director of the McNair Aerospace Cener

University of South Caroline

SC, USA

Nader N. Hanna

MD

Professor of Surgery

Medical Director, UM St.Joseph

Medical Center Cancer Institute

University of MD Medical Center

USA

Dr. Mahmoud Ahmed Abdelwahab

Consultant of Clinical Chemistry, MOH

Kuwait

Dr. Sidky Mohammad Ali Abdelmoaty

MD, FRCS

Consultant Pediatric Ophthalmologist

Kuwait

Dr. Hani Abo Shanb

Consultant surgery

King Abdulaziz hospital

KSA

Dr. Reda Al Sharef

Consultant Critical care

King Abdulaziz hospital

KSA

Dr. Ahmed Zekry

Consultant ENT

King Abdulaziz hospital

KSA

Professor Mamdoh Zidan

Prof radiology

Consultant Radiology

Alexandria University

King Abdulaziz Hospital

Egypt

KSA

Dr. Gamal Foud

Consultant obstetric and gynecology

King Abdulaziz Hospital

KSA

Professor Tamer Mahrous

Professor of pediatric surgery

Consultant pediatric surgery

Cairo University

KSA

Egypt

Dr. Ahmed Ammar

Professor and Consultant Neurosurgery

Co-Chairman the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies’ Ethics Committee

General Secretary of the International Society for Neurosurgical Technology and Instrument Invention

King Fahd University Hospital

The World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies

KSA

Dr. Yaser Mohammed Allan

Consultant orthopedic

KSA

Dr. Osama Farouk Abdelfatah

Consultant orthopedic

KSA

Dr. Hasan Saad

Consultant Urology

KSA

Dr. Elhosieny Rashad

Physician

KSA

Dr. Mohammed AlAbd

Consultant pediatric

KSA

Dr. Mohammed Nasef AlSawy

Consultant ICU

UAE

Dr. Hesham Rashad Ashour

ICU specialist

KSA

Dr. Galal Shalabi Abdelnabi

Consultant ICU

UAE

Dr Al Sayed Eid Mahmoud

ICU specialist

UAE

Dr. Ahmed Saad Ahmed

Consultant Anesthesia

KSA

Dr. Nada Megahed

Advisor to UOB President

Assistant Professor at Deanship of Research

University of Bahrain

Bahrain

Dr. Ahmed abdelaziz Mohamed Marzouk

Specialist nephrology

Oman

Dr. Abdelaziz Bader

Consultant Anesthesia

KSA

Dr. Mohammed Alghanam

ICU specialist

KSA

Dr. Khaled Mohamed krson

ICU specialist

KSA

Dr. Mohamed Abd El Hamid Dawoud

Professor at The National Water Research Center and Water Resources Consultant

The National Water Research Center

UAE

TAMER OSAMA GAMALY

Consultant Ophthalmologist

MAGRABI Eye Hospitals & Centers

UAE

Dr. Mohamed Ezzat ABDELNAIEM

Consultant pediatrics

Quality and patient safety Director

Almana General Hospitals

KSA

Prof. MOHAMED A.K.El Massry.

MBBCh, MSc., BDS.MD.

Professor of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery & Plastic Surgery.

Consultant CMF & Plastic Surgery, MOH.

Alexandria University

MOH

Kuwait

Dr. Ayman Farouk Abdelaziz

Cardiology consultant

Lecture of cardiology

Reviewer

Instructor in medication safety program.

King Abdulaziz Hospital

King Saud university for health science

King Abdulah International Research Center

KSA

cc. Dr. Kevin Smith, CEO of UHN

