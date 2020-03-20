Egypt COVID-19 Cases Rise to 256

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced late on Thursday night 46 new COVID-19 cases and a rise in the total number of deaths to seven.

According to the Ministry, the 46 new cases include 42 Egyptians and four others from different countries. The Ministry added that the cases all stem from contact with previously announced cases.

Meanwhile, the latest death as a result of COVID-19 occurred in Giza, where a 68-year-old man died in a quarantine hospital.

The six other deaths to date include three Egyptians and three foreigners. The Egyptians who have passed away include a man and a woman, both in their sixties, from Daqahliya and another 70-year-old man in Cairo. Two German citizens, also in their sixties, passed away in Hurghada and Luxor and an Italian citizen aged 78 passed away in Cairo.

The Ministry added that 28 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 to date.

On Thursday, Egypt’s Prime Minister ordered all restaurants, retail stores, cafes, cafeterias, night clubs, amusement parks, casinos and shopping centres to shut their doors from 7PM until 6AM each day until 31 March 2020 as part of the country’s efforts to battle COVID-19.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister said that pharmacies, bakeries and supermarkets would be exempted from the measures. The Prime Minister also added that the measures will not prevent home food delivery services.

Egypt has also suspended domestic tourism and international flights, suspended education services and institutions, banned mass gatherings and cancelled other major events.

