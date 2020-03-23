End the Sickness of War and Fight the Disease Ravaging Our World: UN Chief

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an appeal on Monday for a global cease-fire as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives,” Guterres said in a virtual news conference.

In a powerful statement, Guterres that the ‘fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war’ as armed conflict leads to the collapse of health systems, leaving the victims of war in those regions more vulnerable

For that reason, he calls for an immediate global cease-fire in all corners of the world.

“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world,” he said. “It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever.”

More than 370,000 cases of the virus and over 16,330 deaths have been confirmed worldwide as of Monday.

The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Egypt rose to 366 cases as of today, while the number of deaths rose to 19, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Health.

Egypt has also suspended domestic tourism and international flights, suspended education services and institutions, banned mass gatherings and cancelled other major events.

The president warned that in case of non-compliance, the number of those infected can rise to a thousand within a few days.

Subscribe to our newsletter