Comedian George Sidhom Passes Away Aged 81

After many years of struggling from health ailments, veteran actor George Abees Sidhom passed away on Friday as per Egyptian local news outlets.

Hailing from an Upper Egyptian family from Sohag, Sidhom enjoyed a long career in Egypt’s film and theater industries which spanned over 30 years.

He featured in significant classical films such as ”Al Baath Aan Fadiha” (1973), Al Shaqa Men Haa Al Zoga” (1985), and ”Ghareeb Fi Beiti (1982). As for his most famous role in theater performances, Sidhom appeared in ”Al Motazaweggoun” (1981) and ”Hob Fel Takhsheeba” (1994).

Sidhom, who was a famed comedian, was especially known for his role in having formed the ”tholathy adwaa al-masrah” (the three lights of the theatre), a comedy troupe with veteran actors al-Deif Ahmad and Samir Ghanem; they debuted with ”Doctor elha’ny” (Doctor help me).

The troupe was the first to ever present live TV Ramadan riddles for a decade.

Even after al-Deif’s death, Ghanem and Sidhom continued performing in comedy shows, plays and films until the latter’s retirement due to a brain stroke.

Main image source Al Watan.

