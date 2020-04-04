News

15 Nurses, Doctors Working at Egypt Cancer Institute Test Positive for COVID-19

Credit: 2013 Teun Voeten/Panos

Cairo University confirmed on Saturday that 12 nurses and three doctors working at the National Cancer Institute had tested positive for COVID-19, raising fears of a spread of the virus among hospital patients, reported state media Al-Ahram.

The 15 individuals have all been transferred to various hospitals for quarantine and treatment.

In response, the National Cancer Institute has implemented new, stricter procedures that will include restrictions on external visitors.

Unconfirmed reports, aired by popular television show host Amr Adib on Friday night, claimed some of the nurses and doctors had worked in other hospitals in recent days. These reports have not been confirmed, but raise fears of a wider spread of the virus.

On Friday night, Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced 120 new cases and eight fatalities. There are now 985 officially recorded cases of COVID-19 in Egypt and 66 deaths

Largest Daily Toll: Egypt Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases

