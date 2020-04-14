Egypt Records Highest Daily Covid-19 Infection Rate With 160 New Cases

Egypt sees the highest daily infection rate with 160 new cases, rising by 6.7%, according to the Ministry of Health. The ministry recorded 14 new fatalities, bringing the total number of infections to 2,350 and the death toll to 178.

Twenty Egyptians have fully recovered and left isolation hospitals on Tuesday. Total number of recoveries has reached 514.

Health Minister noted that psychological support is provided for the medical stuff in the isolation hospitals at all times.

The government continues to implement its partial curfew which runs from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M to contain the quick and sudden rise of infected cases.

At a press conference, it was revealed that Egypt’s Covid-19 fatality rate is higher than the global average, as it currently stands at 7.6%, according to World Health Organization Egypt representative Dr. John Jabbour.

Egypt has put in place hotlines to guide individuals with symptoms of the virus, as well as to provide mental health assistance.

The curfew lasts until April 23, coinciding with the first day of Ramadan.

In a press conference yesterday, Minister of Planning Hala El Said stated that there is a 50 percent chance that measures containing the Covid-19 crisis would last until September of this year.

Since February, the Egyptian state developed three likely scenarios in regards to containing the virus: the first sees a 20 percent chance for it to be contained by June, the second scenario sees a 50 percent chance to end by September, and finally the third scenario sees a 30 percent chance that it will last until the end of December.

