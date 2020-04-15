Egyptian Police Kill Terrorists Planning Easter Attacks

Egyptian security forces raided a terrorist hideout in Cairo’s El-Amiriya neighborhood on Tuesday evening, killing seven terrorists.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said that the terrorists had been part of a cell planning to carry out attacks during the upcoming Easter holiday in Egypt.

The statement added that an officer from the National Security Agency (NSA) was killed during the raid. Three other security officers were injured. Egypt’s Cabinet identified the martyred NSA officer as Lieutenant-Colonel Mohamed El-Houfy.

On social media, videos were shared of shots ringing out during the raid. One video shared by Al-Masry Al-Youm showed security forces preparing to enter the building where the cell was located.

The Ministry of Interior said that weapons and ammunition were found at the hideout. Another warehouse belonging to the terrorist cell was also located and raided. Police found and seized more weapons, ammunition and explosives at the warehouse.

Egypt’s Coptic Christian community is set to celebrate Easter on 19 April this year. Since 2012, a number of terrorist attacks have taken place during Christian holidays in Egypt, including Easter.

