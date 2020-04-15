News

Egyptian Police Kill Terrorists Planning Easter Attacks

Egyptian Police Kill Terrorists Planning Easter Attacks

Members of the police special forces take their position and guard around the scene of a car bomb blast in front of The High Court in downtown Cairo on March 2, 2015. (Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

Egyptian security forces raided a terrorist hideout in Cairo’s El-Amiriya neighborhood on Tuesday evening, killing seven terrorists.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said that the terrorists had been part of a cell planning to carry out attacks during the upcoming Easter holiday in Egypt.

The statement added that an officer from the National Security Agency (NSA) was killed during the raid. Three other security officers were injured. Egypt’s Cabinet identified the martyred NSA officer as Lieutenant-Colonel Mohamed El-Houfy.

On social media, videos were shared of shots ringing out during the raid. One video shared by Al-Masry Al-Youm showed security forces preparing to enter the building where the cell was located.

The Ministry of Interior said that weapons and ammunition were found at the hideout. Another warehouse belonging to the terrorist cell was also located and raided. Police found and seized more weapons, ammunition and explosives at the warehouse.

Egypt’s Coptic Christian community is set to celebrate Easter on 19 April this year. Since 2012, a number of terrorist attacks have taken place during Christian holidays in Egypt, including Easter.

Egypt Records Highest Daily Covid-19 Infection Rate With 160 New Cases

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Records Highest Daily Covid-19 Infection Rate With 160 New Cases

Egyptian StreetsApril 14, 2020
Read More

Egypt Expects COVID-19 Crisis to Continue Until September

Egyptian StreetsApril 14, 2020
Read More

What to Do If You Get COVID-19 in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsApril 14, 2020
Read More

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 2000 in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsApril 13, 2020
Read More

Three Doctors Die From Coronavirus, Protest Against Retired Doctor’s Burial

Egyptian StreetsApril 11, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Continues to Rise

Egyptian StreetsApril 11, 2020
Read More

COVID-19 Shows No Sign of Slowing As Egypt Records Daily Highest Death Toll

Egyptian StreetsApril 10, 2020
Read More

Partial Curfew Extended Till April 23: PM

Egyptian StreetsApril 8, 2020
Read More