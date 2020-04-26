How to Host A Virtual Iftar With Friends and Family

Fasting in quarantine can be depressing, and particularly if it isn’t shared with your family, friends and loved ones.

As we all try to adjust to the ‘new normal’, Muslims around the world have found new ways to connect and rekindle the community spirit during this holy month. In the UK, the Ramadan Tent Project launched a virtual Iftar to unite millions through Zoom, and in other places such as Canada and the United States, mosques and Muslim communities are gathering online through websites such as VirtualRamadan.ca and free online lectures and prayers.

As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in Egypt, surpassing 4,000 cases, it is important to continue abiding by the distancing measures.

However, there are also ways to connect. Here are a few suggestions on how to host a virtual Iftar with your friends and family.

1. Gather your friends in a chat

First thing’s first is to gather all your list of invited friends in a chat, whether it is WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Once you’ve got them all in, start sharing with one another your schedules and start agreeing on a time where you’re all available.

Share your favorite recipes together and decide whether you would all like to eat the same thing or to each to their own.

2. Decide On An App

There are tons of platforms that support video calls, but make sure that their time limits will not be a problem for you.

The most popular ones are Facetime (though it only works with Apple devices), House party, Google Hangout, Zoom, or Skype.

Skype allows calls to drag on for four hours, while Zoom is known to have a 40-minute limit.

3. Pick a Theme and Decorate

Set the tone for your Iftar. If you are all looking for a calm dining experience, an Italian-themed Iftar, or a loud and fun one, then embrace it. Treat your guests as you would in real life: add party lights, color popping tableware or a flower vase.

Try to also think outside the box and create a change of scenery. You can have your meal on the floor, outside in the balcony, in the kitchen or any space you wouldn’t normally use for dining. This can help create more connection and add a little fun to the experience.

4. Ignore appearances

Be a little authentic and add some humor. You can stay dressed in your pyjamas or try picking a theme for everyone to abide to, whether it is through picking a certain funny costume or color to set the mood for the evening.

4. Make Room for An Activity

The experience doesn’t have to end right after Iftar. Try to choose an activity that you would normally play together and adapt it virtually. With the Houseparty app, there is an option to play Heads Up.

You can also get everyone to watch your favorite television series together or get everyone to join a Netflix Party.

We hope you liked our quick tips!

