Hunger And Economic Woes Spark Protests in Lebanon During COVID-19 Crisis

Dozens of people took to the streets in Lebanon late Monday over the growing economic crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving one protester dead and several banks smashed, Reuters reports.

The protests came shortly after the government decided to shorten the nighttime curfew by one hour and allow a few businesses to work on Monday.

Following the lockdown measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, economic woes grew exponentially.

It was reported the Lebanese pound lost around 40% of its value since October, leading to a massive increase in the prices of everyday imported goods.

According to another report, one father killed himself as he couldn’t provide his daughter food, and another man setting himself on fire as a result of the economic situation.

In one video shared on social media, a protestor screamed “I am hungry!” amid clashes with police officers.

Here is the video of the incident.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/mdH3IXCD0r — Kareem Chehayeb | كريم (@chehayebk) April 26, 2020

Since October, Lebanon was gripped by nationwide protests in protest of the economic crisis, sectarianism, and corruption.

A debt crisis currently amounts to 160 per cent of gross domestic product. The country is also facing a grave currency crisis due a shortage of dollars in an economy that is 70 per cent dollarized.

World Food Programme warns that the world is on the brink of a hunger pandemic, projecting multiple famines within a few months.

Subscribe to our newsletter