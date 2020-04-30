News

10 Egyptian Army Members, Including Officer, Killed and Injured in Sinai

10 Egyptian Army Members, Including Officer, Killed and Injured in Sinai

Egypt’s Armed Forces spokesperson announced on Thursday evening that 10 Egyptian Army members were killed or injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) struck an armoured military vehicle at Bir Al-Abd in Egypt’s North Sinai.

According to the statement, those killed or injured included an Egyptian Army Officer, a Row Officer and eight soldiers.

The statement did not clarify how many were injured and how many were killed in the attack.

The military, along with police forces, has killed hundreds of terrorists since 2018 and thousands since 2013. In October 2018, the Armed Forces announced that 450 terrorists had been killed since the launch of the Sinai offensive in February 2018.

Terrorism spread in North Sinai following the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, mostly targeting security forces.

Groups linked to ISIS and other extremist groups have claimed responsibility for the majority of attacks since 2013.

The Rise of the Grand Unified Conspiracy Theories in the Age of Coronavirus

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Egypt’s COVID-19 Cases Soar to 5042 As Sisi Extends State of Emergency

Egyptian StreetsApril 28, 2020
Read More

Hunger And Economic Woes Spark Protests in Lebanon During COVID-19 Crisis

Egyptian StreetsApril 28, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches New Heights At 20, With 248 New Cases

Egyptian StreetsApril 27, 2020
Read More

COVID-19 Cases Reach 4,534 with a Death toll of 317 in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsApril 26, 2020
Read More

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4,000 Cases, With a Death-toll of 294 in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsApril 24, 2020
Read More

President Sisi Warns ‘Tougher Measures’ Will Be Taken If COVID-19 Crisis Escalates

Egyptian StreetsApril 23, 2020
Read More

BREAKING: Partial Curfew Extended Into Ramadan, Starting 9 at Night: PM

Egyptian StreetsApril 23, 2020
Read More

Friday Marks First Day of Ramadan in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsApril 22, 2020
Read More