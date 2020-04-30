10 Egyptian Army Members, Including Officer, Killed and Injured in Sinai

Egypt’s Armed Forces spokesperson announced on Thursday evening that 10 Egyptian Army members were killed or injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) struck an armoured military vehicle at Bir Al-Abd in Egypt’s North Sinai.

According to the statement, those killed or injured included an Egyptian Army Officer, a Row Officer and eight soldiers.

The statement did not clarify how many were injured and how many were killed in the attack.

The military, along with police forces, has killed hundreds of terrorists since 2018 and thousands since 2013. In October 2018, the Armed Forces announced that 450 terrorists had been killed since the launch of the Sinai offensive in February 2018.

Terrorism spread in North Sinai following the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, mostly targeting security forces.

Groups linked to ISIS and other extremist groups have claimed responsibility for the majority of attacks since 2013.

Subscribe to our newsletter