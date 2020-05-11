News

COVID-19 Cases Reach 9,400 in Egypt, 4 million worldwide

Minister of Health Hala Zayed. Source: Ministry of Health’s Facebook Page

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of cases infected with COVID-19 has risen to 9,400 on Sunday.

The Ministry also announced a total death toll of 525 and 2075 recoveries.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached over 170 countries, with almost 4.1 million cases, and a death toll ofmore than 280,ooo as per a real-time tracking map by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University.

The countries that have been most affected are the United States, Spain, United Kingdom, closely followed by Italy, Russia and France.

Due to the steady number of positive cases in Egypt, the government continues to implement its partial curfew during Ramadan which runs from  9P.M. to 6 A.M in a bid to curb the quick and sudden rise of infected cases.

Source: Wikimedia/ By Ahmednaser97 – Affected areas in Egypt during the 2020 pandemic. 

The virus’ quick expansion in Egypt has already placed severe strain on the country’s health system. Earlier this week, Egypt’s quarantine hospitals have reached maximum capacity. The revelation came in an address by Assistant to the Minister of Health Ahmed Al Sobky to the House of Representatives’ Health Affairs Committee, Egypt Independent reports.

Moreover, medical workers have been affected, with nurses and doctors testing positive for the virus as well.

Days ago, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the government had done the best it can to delay the spread of the virus, but that a balance must be maintained between health and the economy, warning that a full lock-down threatens the country’s economy. As such

The Egyptian Prime Minister also expressed that it was up to Egyptian nationals to assist the government in preventing the spread of the virus by maintaining the appropriate measure and abiding by the curfew.

Current indications suggest that the Egyptian government may be loosening up its preventative measures following the end of Ramadan. However, Madbouly’s cabinet is yet to announce a decision regarding the country’s next steps in fighting COVID-19.

 

