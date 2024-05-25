Police Arrest ‘New Cairo Slaughterer’ Who Killed Several Women

The Egyptian Police arrested a suspect on 25 May, after linking him to the murder of at least three women whose bodies were found near Port Said and in the Ismailia desert.

The killer, dubbed the “New Cairo Slaughterer” or “Women’s Slaughterer,” was captured by security forces in his New Cairo apartment after attempting to escape.

Identified as Karim, the 37-year-old had numerous relationships with the women, who he would later bring to his apartment.

During the investigation, he confessed that he would spend a romantic night with a woman. On their second date, he would commit the crime, put her body in his car trunk, and dump it on the desert road of Ismailia.

The scene of the crime –the suspect’s New Cairo apartment– was soundproofed to isolate his victims and block the sound of their screams.

Karim is an American University in Cairo graduate who holds dual citizenship in Egypt and the United States. He used to be a teacher before he started a career in trade. Divorced for four years, and newly back to Egypt after living abroad, he rents an apartment in New Cairo, owns a luxurious car, and lives a single life.

Egyptian security forces had received a report, prior to his capture, that a woman’s body was found on the desert road to Ismailia and later, another woman’s body was found in Port Said. Both victims had similar injuries, indicating that both were killed by the same person.

Major General Mahmoud Abu Omra, Assistant Minister of Interior for General Security, had formed a task force to investigate the crimes and to find the killer. With secured surveillance cameras, detectives conducted investigations and identified the suspect.

Security sources stated that the number of victims is six. The three bodies found were identified as sex workers, and forces are working on locating the remaining bodies.

Security forces are now intensifying their investigation to uncover the motives behind the killer’s crimes and identify the remaining victims, as well as examine missing person reports of women in Cairo, Alexandria, and Giza.