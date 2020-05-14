Everything You Need to Know About Egypt’s 3-Stage Plan to Coexist with COVID-19

Egypt’s Ministry of Health recently released a 3-stage plan to help the country coexist with the COVID-19 virus and ensure that necessary precautionary measures are taken to flatten the curve.

The plan provides clear guidelines for workplaces, malls, public transport, and hotels, as well as health precautions for the population to follow.

You can read the guidelines in detail here.

Here’s what you need to know:

When?

The plan does not yet specify when the first phase will start, though it is expected that an announcement will happen soon.

The first phase, which will see more strict measures, will go on until the total number of coronavirus cases faces a downward trend for at least two weeks.

The second phase will gradually see an ease in restrictions and start after 2 weeks of a reduction in cases and will go on for 28 days in case.

The third phase will have the lightest precautions and continue until there are further announcements by the World Health Organization.

How?

PHASE 1:

Screenings at all entryways

In the first phase, you will be required to use hand sanitizer and screened for temperature at all entryways.

You’ll need to wear face masks

Everyone is expected to wear a face mask at all times once they leave their homes.

All schools, universities and entertainment venues closed

Schools will reman closed, and cinemas, cafes, theaters, gyms and other entertainment venues will also be shut.

Businesses will need to impose employee capacity limits

All businesses will need to keep the number of employees at the lowest possible. Workers in tourism will also be allowed to work at 50 percent capacity.

Online and delivery services to increase

All public services and businesses will be encouraged to promote electronic payments and delivery services.

Specific cars for elderly, vulnerable and pregnant women

There will be spaces reserved on the Metro for the elderly, vulnerable citizens and pregnant women. All seniors are also required to stay at home along with anyone with underlying health conditions.

PHASE 2:

All the above mentioned will resume, though restaurants will be expected to reopen with a 50 percent capacity.

Seniors will also be allowed to leave their homes though by taking the necessary precautionary measures.

PHASE 3:

Only seniors and those with underlying health conditions will be required to wear face masks

It is expected that normal life at workplaces will resume though with the precautionary measures taken, and keeping all public spaces clean and well-ventilated.

Schools, universities, and all entertainment venues will remain closed.

Important highlights:

All employers are expected to raise awareness on precautionary measures, as posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page or through their website.

Online services and deliveries will be encouraged throughout the three phases, and it is expected that all public spaces and businesses keep hand sanitizers and temperature screenings at all times.

Physical distancing must be taken seriously (approximately two metres) and clarified through marks.

It is yet unclear when international tourism will resume, though other gatherings such as weddings and ceremonies will also remain temporarily banned.

Subscribe to our newsletter