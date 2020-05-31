News

Egypt Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Increase For Fourth Consecutive Day

Egypt Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Increase For Fourth Consecutive Day

For the fourth consecutive day, Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 1,536 new infections and 46 fatalities.

This brings the total number of infected cases to 24,985 and the death toll to 959.

The ministry also announced that 344 people have fully recovered, increasing the number of recoveries to 6,037.

The ministry has been following up with coronavirus patients self-isolating at home through the app Sehet Masr, which also allows the government agency to deliver medication to help alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19, according to Ahram Online.

The cabinet recently announced new measures, which requires all citizens to wear protective masks at all public spaces. Violators are subject to a EGP 4,000 fine and could face time in jail, according to the cabinet’s resolution.

The nationwide curfew will start from 8 PM until 6 AM.

Cloud kitchens and other delivery services will continue to operate, however, nightclubs, restaurants, coffewhops, public parks, beaches, gyms, and all sports clubs will remain closed.

5 Egyptian Armed Forces Killed or Injured, 19 Terrorists Killed in North Sinai Operations

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

5 Egyptian Armed Forces Killed or Injured, 19 Terrorists Killed in North Sinai Operations

Egyptian StreetsMay 31, 2020
Read More

Police Investigation Confirms Menna Abdel Aziz’s Rape Allegations

Egyptian StreetsMay 30, 2020
Read More

Renowned Egyptian Actor Hassan Hosny Dies Aged 88

Egyptian StreetsMay 30, 2020
Read More

Egypt Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Death Toll, Cases Reach 22,082

Egyptian StreetsMay 29, 2020
Read More

Egypt Reports New Record 1,127 COVID-19 Cases, Toll Reaches 20,793

Egyptian StreetsMay 28, 2020
Read More

‘Enemies of the State Questioning Our Efforts’: Egypt’s President Sisi Calls for Unity

Egyptian StreetsMay 28, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Medical Syndicate Blames Health Ministry for Rising Death Toll Among Healthcare Workers As COVID-19 Cases Soar to 18756

Egyptian StreetsMay 26, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Authorities Investigate ‘Rape Allegations’ of Underage Female TikTok User

Egyptian StreetsMay 25, 2020
Read More