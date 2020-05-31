Egypt Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Increase For Fourth Consecutive Day

For the fourth consecutive day, Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 1,536 new infections and 46 fatalities.

This brings the total number of infected cases to 24,985 and the death toll to 959.

The ministry also announced that 344 people have fully recovered, increasing the number of recoveries to 6,037.

The ministry has been following up with coronavirus patients self-isolating at home through the app Sehet Masr, which also allows the government agency to deliver medication to help alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19, according to Ahram Online.

The cabinet recently announced new measures, which requires all citizens to wear protective masks at all public spaces. Violators are subject to a EGP 4,000 fine and could face time in jail, according to the cabinet’s resolution.

The nationwide curfew will start from 8 PM until 6 AM.

Cloud kitchens and other delivery services will continue to operate, however, nightclubs, restaurants, coffewhops, public parks, beaches, gyms, and all sports clubs will remain closed.

