Buzz

New ‘Political Generation’: 8 Photos of Generation Z Leading Protests Around the World

New ‘Political Generation’: 8 Photos of Generation Z Leading Protests Around the World

Photo: Flickr user Lorie Shaull]

From the Global Climate Strike to the Black Lives Matter movement, Generation Z have been the main driving force behind recent global protests. Born in the late 1990s, and raised in the age of terrorism, uncertainty, and social media, Gen Z are organising demonstrations through social media and becoming the leaders of several movements around the world.

In an article by Forbes, ‘Gen Z Leads The Black Lives Matter Movement, On And Off Social Media‘, it was mentioned that the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter had more than 8 million tweets, owing it to a new social media generation – Gen Z – which uses platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter to spread their messages and thoughts across through various ways.

With more access to live coverage of political events around the world, social media has become more than just a hashtag or a Facebook group. It is becoming much more complex, creating a new public sphere where young people actively look for sources, organizations, petitions and videos to explain to them several political issues.

“Youth are organising. They’re not just getting up and saying this looks like fun today. They’re actually organising. They are organising in homes and on Zoom [and then] moving it to the streets,” Danielle Brown, a state co-ordinator for the Black Voters Matters Fund, told the Financial Times.

Here are 8 inspiring photos showing the new generation in protest around the world, fighting for change.

Credit: JOSH MOISE
DW/C Bleikar
Credit: DW/C Bleikar
Credit: DW/C Bleikar
Credit: @slaviccaesar
Credit: DW/C Bleikar
Credit: ELIZABETH ROBERTSON
Credit: DW/C Bleikar

Postponing One of the Most Important Days of One’s Life: From Summer Weddings to Question Marks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Quick clicks. Making it lighter.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Postponing One of the Most Important Days of One’s Life: From Summer Weddings to Question Marks

Mary AravanisJune 19, 2020
Read More

6 Beautiful Films by Afro-Arab Filmmakers You Need to Watch

ES BuzzJune 19, 2020
Read More

Supporting Grief During the Pandemic: Shezlong, One4AllEgypt Are Hosting a Virtual Bereavement Session

ES BuzzJune 18, 2020
Read More

YouTube Launches Its Music and Subscription-Based Video Streaming Platforms in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsJune 16, 2020
Read More

Actress Sarah Shedid on Why Egyptian Feminist Film ‘Souad’ Selected for Cannes Matters

Mirna AbdulaalJune 16, 2020
Read More

Internationally Designed Zahra is the Perfect North Coast Getaway

Farah KhairatJune 2, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Students Launch Sustainable Fashion App to Help Save the Environment During COVID-19

ES BuzzMay 30, 2020
Read More

Best Egyptian Brunch Recipe to Try At Home During Quarantine

ES BuzzMay 28, 2020
Read More