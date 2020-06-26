News

Mohamed Salah Becomes First Egyptian To Win English Premier League

Salah holding the UEFA Champions League trophy in May 2019. Photo courtesy of Liverpool F.C.’s Twitter account.

Mohamed Salah has become the first Egyptian ever to win the English Premier League, arguably the strongest football league championship of the day, as Liverpool F.C. secure the tournament title. Runners up Manchester City’s loss against Chelsea F.C. on June 25 clinched the title for the Reds as the point difference (23 points) has become insurmountable for the league’s remaining games.

With seven games left to play this season, Liverpool became league champions for the first time since 1990. The players, only four of whom had been born last time Liverpool triumphed in the competition, will have to celebrate their victory away from home at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in their upcoming game against last season’s champions Manchester City.

“Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. ‘Now they’re gonna believe us'” Salah’s caption on his picture celebrating Liverpool’s victory with teammates Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, Alison Becker, and Fabinho. Photo courtesy of Salah’s Twitter account.

After a 10-week long break due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Premier League returned behind closed doors and Liverpool drew against their Merseyside rivals Everton and won 4-0 against Crystal Palace with Salah scoring one goal and providing an assist to teammate Sadio Mané.

Since finishing the league a single point behind Manchester City last season, as well as winning the world’s most competitive international club championship, the UEFA Champions League, the side managed by Jürgen Klopp was expected by many to come out on top. With 17 goals and seven assists, the weight of Salah’s contribution is acknowledged by all.

Apart from last year’s Champion’s League title, Salah and his teammates also won the European Super Cup against Chelsea F.C. as well as the Club World Cup. Salah is also credited to have been part of the Chelsea F.C. squad that won the 2014/15 English Premier League, though he had already been on loan at AFC Fiorentina in Italy when the victory took place.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp celebrating his team’s victory. Photo courtesy of Liverpool F.C.’s Twitter account.

This is not the first time an Egyptian player is part of a team winning a top league. In 2011, Mohamed Zidan was part of the Borussia Dortmund squad that won the German Bundesliga, interestingly also under the management of Salah’s current boss Klopp – although with far less influence on the team due to a long-lasting injury.

