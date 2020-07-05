Arts & Culture

Beloved Egyptian Actor Ragaa Al-Giddawy Dies at 81 Following COVID-19 Battle

Egyptian actor Ragaa Al-Giddawy passed away at the age of 81, confirmed her daughter Ameera Hassan Mokhtar according to Al-Ahram.

Al-Giddawy had been in intensive care for several weeks, having been admitted to hospital 43 days ago after testing positive for COVID-19. She tested positive for COVID-19 just days before she wrapped up filming for television series Le’bet El Nesyan.

Born in Cairo on 6 September 1938, Al-Giddawy’s career spanned more than six decades and was she beloved among many in Egypt. She first came to the spotlight working in modelling, before becoming an actor, often playing roles representing aristocratic women.

COVID-19 continues to take a heavy toll on Egyptians. On Saturday 4 July 2020, Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced 1,325 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 79 new deaths. The official total number of COVID-19 cases is 74,035, with 3,280 deaths and 20,103 recoveries.

