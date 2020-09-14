Feature

Watch: #HopeStartsWithUs Campaign Encourages Egyptian Women to Speak Up Against Sexual Crimes

Watch: #HopeStartsWithUs Campaign Encourages Egyptian Women to Speak Up Against Sexual Crimes

‘Hope Starts with Us’ campaign by Eed Wahda, featuring Nelly Karim.

This summer, Egyptian women and girls began speaking up against sexual crimes and felt connected to a power larger than themselves: solidarity. Finding hope among themselves, they were able to encourage more women to speak up and pressure authorities to take action.

However, recent events have had psychological and emotional effects on many survivors, leading them to feel more discouraged to come forward.

“I am losing hope. In the end, everything will backlash against me and I will not be able to speak up,” one of the many messages that are currently being sent to women’s rights activists like Molk Said, former UN Women project consultant and current founder of Eed Wahda, a social support platform dedicated to encourage women and girls to share their survivor stories anonymously in order to collectively and adequately support them.

Eed Wahda is a platform that started on the basis of creating a sustainable, never ending initiative – thus far they have partnered up with various stakeholders such as ‘shezlong’ for free therapy, ‘Maatisaal’ for women to have access to justice – pro bono legal aid as well as know their rights and lastly from the economic aspect they collaborated with ‘Neya’, to direct survivors to SMEs in order to help them stand on their own two feet.

Said decided to launch a new campaign #HopeStartsWithUs featuring public figures such as Nelly Karim and later Tara Emad, Asser Yassin, Sherin Arafa and Huda El Mufti to support the women that have spoken up and create an environment of solidarity.

“There is a domino effect happening, where many survivors who previously planned to speak up are now pulling back and are deciding that it is best not to. Many of them feel that they will be shamed, judged or that they would not even get their right back,” Said said.

 

“I want women to understand that for any real change to happen, it takes time. This is the most important time to come together again and not make it harder for these survivors. They need to feel that there is still hope.”

In one video post, Egyptian actress Nelly Karim says, “Be strong. Have hope that we can all get through anything when we are together and support one another.”

Before speaking out and seeking justice, many survivors seek resolution within the confines of their personal lives due to the traumatic experiences that they go through. Many of them also live in fear and begin to feel helpless and powerless.

Yet it is important to highlight that rape culture flourishes in an environment of secrecy, victim blaming and silence. Finding an environment of solidarity is integral to destroying the powers that push to bury their crimes from the public.

Can we create an environment of hope and solidarity? The answer is yes, according to Said, as long as we all work together to make survivors feel more encouraged to speak.

“One survivor told me that sometimes there are moments where you don’t care about justice, you just need to feel that there is someone there to reach out to.” Said adds. “The biggest impact we can have is when we really unite and we are a collective.”

For Said, we need to first get back to human basics, realizing that underestimated values like cooperation and unity are the most vital for any survivor to feel safe and hopeful. “The goal at Eed Wahda for women and girls to know they have a place to resort to when they feel like they are helpless,” she adds.

The road is long, but along the way there have been several community initiatives and organizations that were launched to reach out and provide a helping hand, such as Eed Wahda and Abuse Relief Aide.

Egyptian Streets compiled a list of 5 community initiatives and NGOs helping survivors of sexual violence in Egypt here.

Egyptian TV Presenter Radwa El Sherbiny Under Investigation for 'Hate Speech' Against Non-Hijabis
Four Ways for the Middle East to Recover Post COVID-19

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Feature
@https://twitter.com/mirna_abdulaal

Mirna Abdulaal is a writer, researcher and aspiring public/political communication specialist interested in women's rights, cultural heritage and fashion, and political communication.

Related Items

More in Feature

Documenting Egyptian Girlhood Through the Art of Fashion Photography

Mirna AbdulaalSeptember 12, 2020
Read More

What Is Happening in Sudan and How Can You Help?

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

Newsflash, COVID-19 Isn’t Over: A Guide to the State of the Pandemic in Egypt

Amina ZaineldineSeptember 7, 2020
Read More

AUC Graduate Exposes Student Revenge Porn Group

Noran Alaa MorsiSeptember 7, 2020
Read More

“A Strong Woman Equals 100 Men”: Doa Wadi Fights for Gender Equality in Palestine

Lucia ContiSeptember 6, 2020
Read More

Heritage and Nostalgia: How One Man is Trying to Save his 100-Year-Old Family Home

Mary AravanisSeptember 4, 2020
Read More

The Feminist Initiative Bringing Sex Ed to Egypt’s Digital Sphere

Niveen GhoneimSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

True or False? What’s Happening with the Fairmont Gang Rape Case

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 1, 2020
Read More