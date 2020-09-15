In Photos: Egyptian Adventurers Kayak the Length of the Nile

Setting off last month, Egyptian adventurers Omar El Galla and Omar Hossam embarked on a journey across Egypt, kayaking the length of the Nile, from Abu Simbel all the way to Ras El Bar, where the mighty river meets the Mediterranean Sea.

The pair’s 43-day voyage, dubbed ‘The Nile Odyssey’, began on August 1st and concluded last Saturday, September 12th, and was interspersed by adventure and adversity, as well as good old Egyptian hospitality by kind strangers along the way.

Kayaking a total distance of 1491 KM, Galla and Hossam set off from Abu Simbel, navigating the treacherous waters of Lake Nasser, battling strong winds, rough waves, a sandstorm and a scourge of mosquitoes, all in the sweltering August heat, before reaching Aswan.

“The crossing to Bab Kalabsha, the entrance to the last section of Lake Nasser, was the longest kayaking session in our journey without breaks! We had to kayak for 20 km in scorching heat, with the temperature hitting a peak of 45°C, until we reached the other side. After a long break, we kayaked for another 12 km to Dehmit where we dropped anchor for the night. The final 2 km kayaked today were the toughest in the journey so far, and probably one of the toughest moments I have been through in recent memory,” Galla wrote in a daily log of the ninth day of their adventure.





Sponsored by Very Nile, an environmental initiative aimed at cleaning the Nile and raising awareness about the perils of dumping inorganic waste in the river, the pair’s journey was mostly smooth sailing from Aswan to Ras El Bar.

Arriving at the Nile estuary in Ras El Bar, where the river meets the Mediterranean, Galla and Hossam declared themselves ‘Kings of The Nile’.

“Paddling through the city of Ras El Bar, surrounded by hundreds of docked ships and colorful waterside buildings with the sight of the Mediterranean sea in the horizon was a so overwhelming, I can’t even put it in words,” Galla concluded in his last log of the voyage. “It was an awesome adventure with [Omar Hossam], together, we got to see Egypt from a very different perspective, and for 43 days, we experienced life in a very different way.”

Photos courtesy of Omar Galla and Omar Hossam.

