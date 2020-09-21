News

14 Fully Intact and Sealed Coffins Discovered after 2,500 Years in Egypt’s Saqqara

mm
14 Fully Intact and Sealed Coffins Discovered after 2,500 Years in Egypt’s Saqqara

A sarcophagus from the Saqqara archaeological mission. Source: Facebook account of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The Saqqara necropolis southwest of Cairo has yielded yet a new discovery of 14 intact and sealed sarcophagi estimated to be 2,500 years old. The sarcophagi, or ornate coffins, are made of wood and still retain some of their original colour.

This discovery brings the total number of newly unearthed coffins to 27, after 13 were discovered in similar condition earlier this month in a neighbouring burial shaft.

The total number of coffins and artefacts buried in this site are as yet unknown according to Waziri, but El-Enany said that it “includes the largest number of coffins in one burial since the discovery of the Al-Asasif cachette.”

Head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mustafa Waziri, who heads this archaeological mission, stated that details on the excavation will soon be communicated officially in a press conference in Saqqara.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has published a series of videos teasing at footage of the discoveries, in the most recent of which Minister Khaled El-Enany declares that this is only the beginning. In a video published earlier this month, Waziri and world-renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass show a few shots of the colourful, newly unearthed discoveries.

Meet Assault Police's Nadeen Ashraf: The Student Behind Egypt's Anti-Harassment Revolution

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Writer and Internship Coordinator at Egyptian Streets. Communications Officer at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation on the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian ‘TikTok’ Star Menna Abdel Aziz Released: Lawyers

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 18, 2020
Read More

Egypt Braces for Second Wave of COVID-19 with 4-Part Public Health Plan

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 16, 2020
Read More

Sinai Development Projects Target 26 Bedouin Communities to Invest in Human Potential

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 15, 2020
Read More

Egyptian TV Presenter Radwa El Sherbiny Under Investigation for ‘Hate Speech’ Against Non-Hijabis

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 14, 2020
Read More

Four Ways for the Middle East to Recover Post COVID-19

Eman Magdy KharoshahSeptember 13, 2020
Read More

Everything You Need to Know About the Ministry of Education’s New Plan for the Academic Year

Hana SabahSeptember 10, 2020
Read More

Squash Coach Faces Trial for Sexually Assaulting 3 Underage Girls: Egypt’s Public Prosecution

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

What Is Happening in Sudan and How Can You Help?

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 9, 2020
Read More