Egypt’s Population Increases by 1 Million in 8 Months: Population Council

Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced that Egypt’s population is now 101 million, meaning that that it increased by 1 million in less than 8 months since it passed the 100 million mark on Feb. 11, 2020.

Amr Hassan, former rapporteur of the Egyptian National Population Council, noted that an average of 4,250 children are born every day.

He added that under the National Population and Development Strategy’s goals (2015-2030), Egypt’s population was targeted to reach 94 million by 2020, but recent numbers reveal that it increased much faster. “If the National Population Strategy had been implemented, Egypt’s population would have reached 110 million in 2030, but current expectations indicate that the population will reach 119 million by then. It raises the warning signs that the state should make a concerted effort,” Hassan said.

Population growth continues to be a continuing policy challenge in Egypt, putting the burden on the Egyptian government to provide adequate educational and health services.

Egypt launched a National Population Strategy for 2017-2030, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Population and is funded by the European Union.

It aims at increasing the use of voluntary, rights-based family planning through supply of family planning services and enhance governance for implementation of the National Population Strategy.

Subscribe to our newsletter