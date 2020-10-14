Mapping Desserts: the Cairo Republic of Ice Cream

Of the treats universally loved by most, ice cream is a delicacy made in a variety of different ways for people to enjoy worldwide. While there aren’t many statistics for Egypt, according to the California Milk Advisory Board, 90 percent of Americans eat ice cream regularly!

Cairo is full of ice creameries, but we’ve gathered the best and most popularly appreciated places to put together the most delicious map of Cairo yet.

Illustrations by Noran Morsi.

Try It Out

Visit Dara’s Ice Cream, Stavolta, Mandarine Koueider, Gelato Mio, or Snö Gelato at the links!

