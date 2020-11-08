Egypt’s Sisi Congratulates US President-elect Biden on Victory

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi joined leaders across the world to congratulate Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the 2020 United States presidential elections.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Egyptian Presidency said that President Sisi had congratulated Biden after a number of major media outlets declared Biden had secured more than 270 electoral college votes. The Egyptian President was among the first Arab leaders to congratulate Biden on his victory.

“This evening, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi congratulated Joe Biden, the President-elect of the United States of America, after the announcement of the results of the U.S. presidential election,” said the statement.

“On this occasion, the President [Sisi] emphasized that [Egypt] looks forward to cooperation and joint action to strengthen strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States of America for the benefit of both friendly countries and their people.”

Leaders from Jordan, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa also later congratulated Biden.

Biden’s victory comes after a tight race that saw incumbent republican President Donald J. Trump win a number of key swing states, including Florida and Ohio, amassing 70,591,531 votes (47.7 percent of the total votes).

The historic race saw President-elect Biden win more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history, breaking former US President Barack Obama’s 2008 record. The historic victory also sets another important precedents, making Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, the first woman, the first Asian American and the first African American to ever hold this position in US history.

