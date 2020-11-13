News

Egypt’s Mo Salah Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mohamed Salah at the Inspirer Award Ceremony in Cairo last Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Nile FM.

Egyptian footballer and Liverpool winger Mohamed ‘Mo’ Salah has just tested positive for COVID-19, said the Egypt National Football Team on Twitter today.

Salah is said to be the only member of the Egyptian team to have tested positive at the moment. However, he currently does not suffer from any symptoms according to the aforementioned tweet.

The twitter thread also added that the football star went through medical protocols with the national team’s doctor, Dr. Muhammad Abu Al-Ola and is currently isolating.

The news of Salah’s diagnosis comes ahead of a qualifying match on Saturday between Togo and Egypt for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which he will no longer be able to participate in.

Earlier on Wednesday, he was awarded the Inspirer award by the Egyptian Football Federation in a small ceremony, deeming him “a symbol of inspiration for millions of young people”.

According to Egypt Independent, the ceremony was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy, EFA officials and other Egyptian footballers, including Mahmoud al-Khatib, president of Al-Ahly Club, Hassan Shehata, the former coach of the Egyptian national team, Gamal Abdel Hamid, Magdy Abdel Ghany, Hazem Imam, and Emad Meteab.  

Notably, Salah was just recently photographed celebrating while attending his brother’s wedding in Egypt, as many sources have reported. It is unclear whether he may have contracted the virus at the wedding.

This story is developing.

110,000 COVID-19 Cases Now Officially Recorded in Egypt

