Mohamed Salah Named Premier League Player of the Season

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign on Saturday, 24 May, marking the second time he has received this honor since his debut with Liverpool in the 2017/18 season.

Salah’s performance this season has solidified his status as one of the league’s all-time greats as he contributed a staggering 28 goals and 18 assists to help Liverpool secure the league title with four matches to spare.

His achievements have placed him among an elite group of players, joining legends like Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic, and Kevin De Bruyne as the only players to win the award more than once.

Currently, he stands as Liverpool’s third all-time top scorer with 244 goals and is fifth in the Premier League’s all-time rankings with 185 goals.

Salah’s impressive tally also makes him the foreign player with the most goals in English league history by surpassing Manchester City’s Sergio Agüero’s previous record of 184 goals.

The award was determined by a combination of public votes and expert opinions, where Salah outshone notable competitors, including teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

With this win, Salah breaks a five-year streak of Manchester City players winning the accolade, thus setting his sights on adding further accolades, including a potential Ballon d’Or.

With Liverpool back on top, fans are excited for what lies ahead for Salah and his Premier League legacy, serving as inspiration for his teammates and supporters.