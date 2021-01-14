News

Egypt Starts With a Victory as Host of the 2021 Handball World Championship

The men’s Egyptian National Handball Team Celebrates their win against Chile in the opening match of the 2021 World Championship hosted right here at home. (Photo retrieved from team’s official Facebook page.)

The opening match of the 2021 Men’s Handball World Championship has seen the hosting team, Egypt, launch their campaign with a confident win over Chile at the Cairo International Stadium on January 13.

The Egyptian team beat their South American opponents 35-29 with a solid performance from the entire squad, and is currently topping its group, preparing to face Sweden and Macedonia next.

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sisi inaugurated the tournament – which will be taking place without any spectators in attendance – and emphasized in his opening statement that this event, which is the largest sporting event currently taking place, shows how the world can coexist in spite of the pandemic.

President Abdelfattah El Sisi’s opening speech at the inauguration of the Men’s Handball World Championship. (Photo from national TV.)

The championship, in which a record number of 32 teams are competing, will be taking place in Egypt until 31 January.

A number of Egyptian players have come out with statements of optimism and ambition about the team’s performance in the tournament, and the head coach, Roberto García Parrondo, told media that he is expecting the team’s performance to improve throughout the competition.

Haneen Hossam and Mawada Al Adham Resume Detention Over Human Trafficking Charges

